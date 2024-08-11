I am old now. Old and cold. I live in Northumberland, beautiful but cold. Almost as cold as it was in Korea, on the Imjin. Thankfully my heating allowance is not going to be taken away from me. I can sit by the electric fire all wrapped up in blankets and survive the winter, I hope. I can sit and look at pictures of my Mabel, who passed away 5 years ago. The allowance does not stretch to keeping the fire on all day. My mate Clive, younger than me, is not so lucky. He is not very old like me. He is also not disabled. So, there is no heating allowance.

You do not have to be disabled to feel the dampness in your bones, you know. When you are past a certain age, the cold and damp get to you.

I do not understand why Clive’s allowance has been taken from him. My granddaughter Mary, who reads this thing written by two old geezers, says the money is not there because the government threw away a lot of cash during Covid and the rest was stolen.

But I cannot believe that a British Government would do that, and I cannot believe that the opposition would keep quiet about it. Mary sounds certain, but I do not believe it. My mates at the Legion do not believe it either. And yet they say there’s no money, and we must make sacrifices, like Clive, who used to be a miner until they closed the mine.

Well, goodbye.

Excerpts from the evidence that Cold Homes are harmful

Age UK considers the cost of cold homes to the NHS to be £1.36bn in 2016 per year. Given heating was much more affordable than it is now, and with costs out of control, this estimate requires revisiting.’

A systematic review of the minimum indoor temperature threshold recommended minimum indoor temperatures of 18 °C for bedrooms and 21 °C for living rooms.’

‘Two other studies stood out.

One pointed to an indoor temperature of 18 degrees as the absolute minimum compatible with lower mortality. The other showed that fit women aged over 75 were slowed down, and their ability to carry out home chores was impaired when the indoor temperature went as low as 15 degrees. Poor housing, poor ventilation, mould, dampness, poor or no heating and residence in a nursing home were all associated with a higher death toll.

If maintaining a constant home temperature of at least 18 degrees prevents morbidity and deaths, should we not provide a realistic allowance to cover all heating costs to those most in need? If proven to be cost-effective, we might consider heating prescriptions. In the meantime, the vulnerable will be left shivering in the cold: the NHS will be left to pick up the bill.

The Telegraph reports, “Previously, all 11.4 million pensioners received an extra £200 to help heat their homes every winter, with people aged over 80 granted a blanket £300 payment.”

Baroness Altman added that the Government’s tax raid was equivalent to a 3.3 percent cut in the pensions of the oldest pensioners.

Reference

