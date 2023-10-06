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A lot was made about how the UK should have locked down earlier. Jeremy Hunt was one of those ardent supporters of lockdown. He told the Covid Inquiry quarantining people sooner ‘might have avoided’ the first lockdown. In his failed Tory leadership bid, Jeremy faced claims he was a 'lockdown fanatic' who would have shut down the UK economy to emulate China's zero Covid policy. Hunt “very much” agreed that the UK should have aimed “for zero infection and elimination of the disease” because those countries that adopted that approach 'have overwhelmingly been the most successful in tackling coronavirus'.

One way to measure success is through the impact on mortality of intervening. In the pandemic, we should be interested in the number of deaths compared to what we would have expected had the pandemic not occurred - The difference we call the excess mortality.

One way to measure the difference between the reported number of deaths in a year is to compare it to the estimate of the expected…