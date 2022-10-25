“Sorry about this, but the laptop isn't working.”

“What’s the problem,” I say

“Well, it’s the battery; it’s had it.”

“That shouldn’t be that difficult to fix,” I say

“Hhmm, I spoke to management, who passed it on to procurement, who’ve ordered it from supplies - looks like it’ll be about six weeks before it’ll be fixed.”

Share

Therefore, forgive me for not being too excited over the recent Department of Health and Social Care announcement to accelerate the merger of NHS Digital with NHS England.

This move aims to ‘streamline data sharing processes across the NHS,’ allowing patients to benefit from ‘more streamlined care, ' enabling them ‘to make more informed choices about how and where they access treatment.’

That's a lot of streamlining: to transform the NHS, all we need is ‘data, digital and tech’ at its ‘heart’.

However, the NHS has a woeful record regarding IT spending. For example, in 2013, it had to abandon an NHS patient record system that had cost the taxpayer nearly £10bn.

IT spending …