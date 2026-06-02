On Sunday, Camilla Turner, The Sunday Telegraph’s Political Editor, reported on our formal challenge to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s use of modelling in Module 4 of its vaccines report. The article was based on TTE’s work and the letter we submitted to the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) on Friday.

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The article focuses on our concerns that the Inquiry presented highly uncertain modelling estimates about lives saved by Covid-19 vaccination with an unwarranted degree of certainty.

We argue that figures claiming that vaccination saved hundreds of thousands of lives in England and Scotland are derived from mathematical models that depend on assumptions about vaccine effectiveness, waning immunity, prior infection, behavioural responses and hypothetical counterfactual scenarios that were never observed.

We placed these concerns in the context of an earlier intervention by the OSR, which criticised the Inquiry’s Module 2 report for overstating the certainty of modelling that 23,000 deaths could have been avoided by an earlier lockdown.

The OSR has begun an initial review of the complaint and may examine whether the Inquiry’s communication of statistical evidence complies with standards for the public use of statistics and analysis. We’ll keep you posted.

Beyond the paywall, you can access the letter