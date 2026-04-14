The latest Commons report on cosmetic procedures reads less like a routine policy review and more like a quiet indictment of how modern medicine regulates itself when the label “cosmetic” is attached. Beneath the language of the committee and the consultations lies a familiar story of weak evidence, regulatory failings and patients left to absorb the consequences.

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The Office has long argued that when regulators say “there is no evidence,” what they often mean is something more troubling: there is no good evidence because no one has bothered to collect it properly.

Nowhere is that clearer than in the saga of breast implants. As Carl told the Committee, claims of “no evidence” reflect a systematic failure to gather the right data in the first place.

Tens of thousands of women in the UK received substandard implants containing industrial-grade silicone. The official line had been reassuring: no convincing evidence of long-term harm. Yet that reassurance rests on patchy data, limited follow-up, and a striking absence of robust longitudinal studies. Meanwhile, patients report chronic pain, autoimmune-like symptoms, and psychological distress that has too often been dismissed as anxiety.

This issue is not just a disagreement over interpretation; it reflects a failure in our evidential system. When adverse outcomes are not systematically recorded, registries are incomplete, and post-market surveillance is inadequate, the absence of evidence becomes a regulatory artefact rather than a scientific conclusion.

The Commons report makes this explicit. The Breast and Cosmetic Implant Registry, introduced after the PIP debacle, is still not mandatory and captures only around 80% of procedures. Data are not routinely published in a way that allows meaningful comparison of outcomes. As Heneghan has pointed out, this undermines informed consent: if surgeons cannot access reliable data on complication rates, how can patients receive informed consent and weigh the risks of intervention?

This raises a deeper question about patient safety. In most areas of medicine, uncertainty is treated as a signal for caution and further study. However, with cosmetic interventions, it has too often been treated as permission to proceed. The result is a regulatory environment that lags behind both technological innovation and patient demand.

The consequences are visible beyond implants. The report describes a “wild west” of non-surgical procedures—fillers, Botox, liquid BBLs—performed in settings ranging from clinics to garden sheds. Here, the gap between risk and regulation is even more stark. Anyone, regardless of training, can perform procedures that carry risks of sepsis, tissue necrosis, and even death.

Again, the pattern is familiar. Evidence of harm accumulates slowly, often through case reports and patient testimony. Regulators respond cautiously, consulting, categorising, and delaying. Meanwhile, the market expands.

What is striking is how often the system relies on retrospective fixes rather than prospective safeguards.

The PIP scandal prompted the creation of a registry—but only after thousands had been exposed. Calls for mandatory post-market surveillance echo lessons already learned in orthopaedics and pharmaceuticals, where registries and long-term follow-up are standard.

Carl’s critique cuts to the heart of this: medicine cannot claim to be evidence-based if it fails to generate the evidence in the first place. Cosmetic procedures should not be exempt simply because they are elective. If anything, the threshold for evidence should be higher, given that these interventions are undertaken on otherwise healthy individuals.

So what needs to change?

First, data collection must become mandatory and transparent. Registries should not only record procedures but publish outcomes in a form that allows patients and clinicians to make informed comparisons. Without this, informed consent is a fiction. If an invasive device of any kind is inserted, its details, including serial number, should be recorded and rapidly accessible for risk assessment.

Second, post-market surveillance must be strengthened. Devices and procedures should be continuously evaluated, with clear triggers for regulatory action when signals of harm emerge. The FDA’s move towards long-term follow-up studies offers a model that the UK has been slow to adopt.

Third, the regulatory distinction between “cosmetic” and “medical” procedures needs to be reconsidered. The biological risks do not disappear because a procedure is elective. Nor should the standards of training and certification. The current situation, where any doctor can perform invasive cosmetic surgery, and non-medics can deliver high-risk injectables, is difficult to defend on patient safety grounds.

Finally, there must be a cultural shift in how uncertainty is communicated. Patients deserve honesty about what is known, what is unknown, and what is simply unstudied. Reassurance without evidence is not benign; it is a form of risk in itself.

The Commons report serves as a significant reminder to take cosmetic medicine seriously. Carl’s main argument, along with TTE’s long-standing warning, is that evidence does not appear by chance; it necessitates systems specifically designed to generate it. Without these systems in place, claims about the safety of procedures will remain, at best, conditional.

And for patients, provisional safety is no safety at all.

This post was written by two old geezers who do not believe in conditional safety and evidence voids.

Download the Report [PDF, 517KB]