Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
5h

Hi Jack, that'll be 1291 posts, sir. We take plastic. No cash.

Seriously as always you make some good points but it will take us a while and who do we present the final list of abuses to? For example there is not one day that goes past when one of my papers is not reported distortedly to conclude what it did not conclude. Meant to push the limits of our understanding and used instead as a political football or punchbag. Abuse indeed.

Best, Tom

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jack dowie's avatar
jack dowie
6h

Morning. I suggest you will combine to feel frustrated - and committed to endless repetition albeit in new topics such as today’s - until you  communicate what is a generic problem more succinctly, seriously, cogently and effectively. How? By collating all the various forms of evidential failure by public/regulatory bodies/agencies you identify and presenting each as a manifestation of the single overall offence of ‘evidence abuse’

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