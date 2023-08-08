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Just before we stood down for the summer break Lucy Johnstone of the Sunday Express published on excess deaths in 2023 and the lack of an investigation to determine the drivers. We got the usual abuse, but as we said, it won’t deter us from analysing the data.

We began Trust the Evidence a year ago today, reporting on ONS-registered deaths in England and Wales. Deaths had been above average for most of the last three months. In the week ending 29 July 2022, there were 11,013 deaths - 18% above the five-year average.