COVID 19 acquired in Scottish hospitals - data from FOI requests
What we found from the Public Health Scotland (PHS)
PHS provided RAPID COVID-19 data from 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2022. The data included admissions on individuals who first tested positive for COVID-19 (including reinfections after 90 days) 14 days prior to or during their admission to a hospital (only surgical, medical and paediatric specialities were included in the analysis).
The RAPID data uses an estimated discharge date in cases where information is missing, using the following rules:
1) If an individual stay contains an episode submitted in the most recent extract, the date of discharge is calculated as the date of the latest admission occurring in the specific hospital plus one day;
2) If the stay does not contain an episode submitted in the most recent extract, then the date of discharge is computed as 4 days after the admission date for the last episode in the stay. If the last episode admission date is not available, the stay admission is used;
3) RAPID stays are single hospital stays and therefore may contain duplic…