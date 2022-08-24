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PHS provided RAPID COVID-19 data from 1 March 2020 to 31 March 2022. The data included admissions on individuals who first tested positive for COVID-19 (including reinfections after 90 days) 14 days prior to or during their admission to a hospital (only surgical, medical and paediatric specialities were included in the analysis).

The RAPID data uses an estimated discharge date in cases where information is missing, using the following rules: