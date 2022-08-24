The progression and severity of the pandemic is determined using the daily and total numbers of cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Previously we found cases were undefined because of misuse and misreporting of tests, and deaths were attributed in several different ways. This makes it difficult to ascertain the actual number of cases at any time and assess the cause of death. But surely, we can turn to hospital statistics as a source of reliable information to guide pandemic decisions.

The importance of hospital episodes to the UK Covid narrative is illustrated by the daily government briefings that stressed the importance of “hospital pressures”. (see here, here and here).

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We decided to look at the facts behind the role of hospital-acquired SARS-CoV-2 infection based on data either available or obtained from Freedom on Information (FOI) requests.

The four posts following this introduction will report in a short format our efforts in accessing the data on which the hospital pressure n…