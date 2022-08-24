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Public Health Wales provided us with data published on their disclosure log on an individual with a PCR-positive SARS-CoV-2 test where the sample was taken in a Welsh hospital between 1 March 2020 and 31 March 2022 (see FOI 919, Covid-19 Admission Data).

We assumed that the cases identified in the hospital were the first episode; however, it is unclear if the identified cases were readmissions of a previous episode. Hospital transfers within the same health board were classified as one continuous admission.

PHW also provided weekly updated results on a tableau dashboard, which stopped updating results on 26 May 2022.

PHW Results

PHW reported 25,263 positive tests with data relating to the day of hospital admission between March 2020 and March 31 2022.

Of the 25,263 tests positive in hospital, 9,892 (39%) were on days 0 to 1; 3,995 (16%) on days 2 to 7; 3,478 (14%) on days 8 to 14 and 7,898 (31%) on days…