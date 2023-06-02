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There are some who are late to the party, late to recognise the age structure of those most affected by the pandemic. It took Bill Gates until 2022 to see that “it’s a disease mainly of the elderly, kind of like the flu, although a bit different”

But as we look into the deaths of 15-44-year-olds, the issue of the age-affected structure is essential to inform what to do next. We’ve therefore reposted covid-19 deaths compared with swine flu from 9 April 2020 at cebm.net before discussing deaths in under 45s tomorrow.