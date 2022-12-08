COVID 19 – Understanding the Unknown in Acute Respiratory Infections
Republished from CEBM blogs
We are reposting a piece we wrote on May 11, 2020, on CEBM blogs. We were trying to get decision-makers to avoid herd thinking. By May, it was increasingly clear there were serious problems with the decisions, such as mass testing to detect asymptomatic cases and the forced closure of society. We thought historical examples of the consequences of following herd instincts might stimulate some better thinking.