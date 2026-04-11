Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
6h

Thank you for this reminder, that even during those first, fear-driven days sanity could be found in some places.

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Tom Jefferson's avatar
Tom Jefferson
40m

In fact the original post was based on the concept of defence in depth, for example the Kursk battles in 1943. Space gains you time. You trade space to gain time. The ultimate expression in my view is Kutuzov’s sentence: Moscow will act like a sponge for Napoleon, drawing him ever forward. Attributed to Kutuzov, BTW.

Time gained is used for attrition like at Kursk or 1812 and/or deciding what to do having studied what is going on. Precisely the opposite of the monosynaptic reflex that governments showed in 2020.

Carl and I debated whether to explain this further but decided against it not to risk boring you all to death.

Happy to explain the concept further if readers wish.

Best to you all, Tom.

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