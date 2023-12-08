In this brief series of three posts, we will look at the data of the first phase of the SARS-COV-2 pandemic reported in China and Italy.

We use graphic representation from the original sources with some annotations from one of our correspondents.

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They are as good as any, but there are some real problems with the data, which we will explain in this and the following post to then finish with a list of things (i.e. research) the Inquiry should spend some of its gigantic budget on.

Let’s leave the problems to one side and look at the official data from China from 8 Dec 2019 to 11 February 2020.

These data are from Wu et al. (JAMA).

Wu et al. diligently annotated some of the key events in dialogue boxes.

Look at the number of symptomatic cases by date of onset - the green histograms, compared with the date of diagnosis, the peak and the date of onset of the lockdowns. By the 24th of January 2020, Wuhan and 15 other cities were in lockdown.