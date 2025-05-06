Trust the Evidence

Dear Free, with PCR you can find anything you want - just torture the sample long enough and it will end up tell you what you want.

Alas, that’s the way it went and we will never know for sure. HAIs played a very big part and censorship an even bigger part. But you know us: slowly, slowly unpeeled the onion.

Best, Tom

The most frightening conclusion I draw from reading your work over the last months is that evidence is frequently inconvenient and often undesirable in a regime where “narratives” (to put it politely) are all-important and not to be challenged, on pain of excommunication. In other words, we inhabit a Dark Age, where the scientific approach based on observation and experiment is undesirable and seemingly irrelevant. It makes life hard for those, like me, who are old enough to have been educated in an age where these things mattered. The Dark Age approach corrupts everything from climate science, to the origins of Covid, even to death certificates. The people who seem least concerned by this are scientists, with honourable exceptions like yourselves. Talk about sawing off the branch on which you sit!

