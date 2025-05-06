A recent scientific report in Nature reported that, among 530 in-hospital deaths registered as COVID-19 deaths in seven hospitals in Athens during the Omicron wave of the pandemic, a COVID-19-associated death was defined as ‘any death occurring in a person with positive testing for SARS-Cov-2 at the time of death.’

The researchers categorised deaths into two groups: (a) deaths “due to” COVID-19, where the infection was a direct cause or led to death, and (b) deaths “with” COVID-19, where the infection was unrelated to the cause of death. They used three sources for classification: the death certificate, the patient’s medical chart, and interviews with the attending physician using a structured questionnaire.

The reanalysis reported that 290 (55%) of deaths were classified as “due to” COVID-19. Of these, 133 (25%) cases, COVID-19 was determined to be the direct cause of death, while in 157 (30%) cases, COVID-19 was not the primary cause but contributed to the chain of events leading to death - 240 (45%) were reassessed as not directly attributable to COVID-19.

COVID-19 was recorded as the direct cause of death in 204 certificates and as a contributing factor in 324. Among the 204 deaths attributed to COVID-19, only 132 (65%) were directly caused by it. In 71 cases (35%), COVID-19 contributed but was not the direct cause, and one death was classified as unrelated to COVID-19. Only one was directly attributed to the virus among the 324 deaths, and COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor. In 85 cases (26%), it was a contributing factor, while 239 cases (74%) were deemed unrelated to the death.

So, nearly half of the COVID-19 deaths on reanalysis were not directly attributable to COVID-19.

The phrasing "death with COVID-19" generally indicates COVID-19 was a contributing factor in the death, whereas "death due to COVID-19" implies it was the direct cause of the death. However, importantly, among the deaths with COVID-19 listed as a contributing factor, roughly only one (0.3%) was considered as directly attributable to the virus.

TTE has addressed the issue of deaths head-on. In April 2022, we published on Collateral Global and MedXriv, "Understanding the Definitions and Reporting of Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 in the UK," based on FOI requests. We found no consistency in the definition of cause of death or contributory cause of death across national bodies and in different bodies within the same nation.

When we pieced together the responses to the public questioning of the narrative, we found 14 different definitions of “covid deaths”. In the most extreme case, barely believable, the Care Quality Commission let the nursing home provider decide the cause of death. No post-mortem examinations were conducted, and no in-depth review of the records was done.

In our evidence to the Covid Inquiry, we reported on the ​​miscategorisation of ‘Covid-19 deaths.’ You’d think that the Greek analysis would be part of the Inquiry's investigation to establish the facts and identify accountability. Yet, there is no chance they will perform such an analysis.

In our work, we have said that an evidence-based approach is at the heart of understanding the fatalities and their causes. In a functional system, hypotheses would be refined, added to (if necessary) and tested. Only when we understand the causes will we know how to intervene.

The Greek reanalysis barely made an impact on the news cycle, which has moved on. Yet there was a time when you couldn't move for the daily digest of deaths. It's left to the Elon Musks of the world to make some noise about this vital issue.

The lack of a consistent definition of death caused public confusion, led to misguided conclusions, and increased fear. It is troubling that only one in every three hundred deaths where COVID-19 was listed as a contributing factor was determined to be directly caused by the virus. The lack of drive to get to the truth means we may never know the actual number of COVID-19 deaths. However, the Greek analysis suggests we can roughly halve the reported COVID-19 deaths.