Covid Inquiry criticised over ‘questionable’ vaccine data
Models are not facts – and public inquiries should know the difference
The Sunday Telegraph reported that the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) has intervened following concerns we raised about the Covid Inquiry’s presentation of vaccine modelling.
For the UK’s independent statistics watchdog to formally advise a £200 million public inquiry into its use of evidence is a significant development, ensuring that estimates derived from mathematical models are not presented as direct observations.
The issue is straightforward: The Inquiry repeatedly stated that Covid vaccination “saved millions of lives” and cited precise estimates for lives saved in England and Scotland. Yet these figures were not based on observed outcomes.
They were generated by mathematical models that depend on assumptions about vaccine effectiveness, waning immunity, prior infection, behavioural responses and hypothetical scenarios that can never be observed directly. A model’s conclusions depend heavily on the assumptions built into it, and reasonable changes to those assumptions can produce very different results.
In response to our complaint, the OSR has now advised the Inquiry to help readers distinguish between “observed empirical evidence” and “speculative modelling” and has reiterated the importance of not overstating confidence in modelled estimates. That is an important reminder of a fundamental principle of evidence-based policy.
The Covid Inquiry’s reports will influence policy and public trust for decades to come. If its conclusions are to carry authority, they must be transparent about what is known from direct observation and what is inferred from models.
Science progresses by acknowledging uncertainty, not disguising it. After decades spent assessing medical evidence, we have learned one enduring lesson: models should never be mistaken for facts.
Finish reading the story here: [Sunday Telegraph]
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This post was written by two old geezers who still haven't learned when to quit.
The point about modelling is well made. From my perspective of having studied the role of screening and early detection in prostate cancer, the number of high quality RCTs to infrom this is extremely small; and even then some of those have flaws which make interpretation difficult. I have also seen how these data are tortured and introduced selectively into models to try to predict if a screening programme might be effective. Sometimes a model will use only a single piece of evidence that disorts the final numbers to reach one conclusion that would be different if other evdence was included. Given that the primary data on vaccination were so weak and from a selective population I suspect that confidence intervals around any results inferred from a model would be extremely wide. I do not trust this inquiry one jot.
There is hope (even if only slight)! Well done the two old geezers and the free press 🙂