Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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David Neal's avatar
David Neal
2h

The point about modelling is well made. From my perspective of having studied the role of screening and early detection in prostate cancer, the number of high quality RCTs to infrom this is extremely small; and even then some of those have flaws which make interpretation difficult. I have also seen how these data are tortured and introduced selectively into models to try to predict if a screening programme might be effective. Sometimes a model will use only a single piece of evidence that disorts the final numbers to reach one conclusion that would be different if other evdence was included. Given that the primary data on vaccination were so weak and from a selective population I suspect that confidence intervals around any results inferred from a model would be extremely wide. I do not trust this inquiry one jot.

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Anne Seex's avatar
Anne Seex
2h

There is hope (even if only slight)! Well done the two old geezers and the free press 🙂

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