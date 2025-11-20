Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
5hEdited

Thank you so much for this outstanding and pithy analysis!

After reading your first paragraph I knew that the rest of your critique would allow only one conclusion: this was a £200m whitewash. A bit expensive, but hey, well within the framework of all covid~ and lockdown~costs ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
James Jones's avatar
James Jones
5h

"The emphasis on chronology rather than analysis results in insufficient evidence and reasoning to fully understand what transpired."

great

"The report demonstrates a complete failure to consider existing knowledge of respiratory viruses, both past and present, in its study of transmission"

"Additionally, it lacks an analysis of the devastating consequences of the 200 measures that were implemented."

"There was blind faith in models, but no curiosity about whether their inputs were garbage, which they were."

"reflect the Inquiry Chair’s value judgments but are presented as factual conclusions without fully articulated chains of reasoning. "

so apart from those minor quibbles, the report stands out as a deeply reasoned and researched piece of work, reflecting the very fine intellects controlling it, particularly the KCs, who ruthlessly repressed anyone challenging what seemed the previously predetermined course that the inquiry would follow; like an oil tanker going straight ahead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture