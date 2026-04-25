Browsing through the 4th module of the Covid Inquiry report, we came across this statement in the section called Covid-19 vaccines (page 16 of the document): risks, benefits and how to prepare for the next pandemic. The Lead Author was Professor Daniel Prieto-Alhambra.

Due to a lack of resources (a problem not experienced by Baroness Hallett and her apparatus), we took one look at a randomised controlled trial cited to support the now defunct Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine (now known as VaxZevria).

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We chose this because we have already painstakingly dissected the regulatory evidence for PfizerBioNTech’s Comirnaty in 46 posts and follow-ups. For once, we thought we would look at a publication (in this case, the illustrious Lancet) rather than bore our readers with endless regulatory bumf. “Truth at last, peer-reviewed gold dust!” We hear you scream.