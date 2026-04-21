Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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docross's avatar
docross
13h

"Directly measuring the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on Covid-19 related and excess mortality is difficult, as the counterfactual scenario without vaccination was not observed in most countries, "

I have to point out that there is a control group of unvaccinated people in the UK (of whom I, a retired GP, am one). It is in the order of 20-25% of the population of the UK. The authorities could publish anonymised mortality data for the years since 2021 when the Covid vaccines were rolled out including the vaccination status of each of the deceased. (They have consistently refused to do so, citing "commercially sensitive" as a reason- a cynic might conclude that if it showed a clear benefit in the vaccinated they would have published the data!! ) The data could then be analysed by statisticians to correct for confounding factors. We would then have a better idea of whether mortality was higher in the vaccinated or unvaccinated group!

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helenmcardle's avatar
helenmcardle
14h

Scottish Unity Edinburgh Group looked at that 28k lives saved in Scotland claim which was based on modelling. They depicted it on a graph to show just how absurd the claim was- to have saved that many lives at the time the claim was made, the Scottish mortality rate in 2021 would have been 2031 per 100k whereas for the whole of 2020, with no vaccines, the mortality rate had been 1045 per 100k population. There would have to have been a 50% jump in mortality per 100k population due to vaccine-preventable COVID infection for that number to be correct.

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