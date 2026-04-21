We’ve discussed the Covid Inquiry’s peculiar British habit of marking one’s own homework.

We’ve also warned about the Inquiry’s causal statements about the certainty of 23,000 deaths attributed to “late” lockdowns based on models.

Here, we consider further problems with the Inquiry’s methods for estimating the number of lives saved in their latest Module 4 report.

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The paragraph refers to reference 84 (INQ000474703_0023-0024 paras 4.36-4.39) available here.

The INQ000474703 report is by Professor Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, dated September 2024, who summarises the effects: “The best quality evidence to date suggests that the Covid-19 vaccines saved millions of lives globally.”

We’ve republished paragraphs 4.36 to 4.39 that feed into the Inquiry’s narrative, and would welcome your comments before we undertake a more detailed review.

4.36. As detailed below, numerous studies have been conducted to understand the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on Covid-related and all-cause mortality. Overall, these suggest that Covid-19 vaccination had a substantial impact on the course of the pandemic, saving millions of lives globally. Directly measuring the impact of Covid-19 vaccination on Covid-19 related and excess mortality is difficult, as the counterfactual scenario without vaccination was not observed in most countries, and strong non-pharmacological (public health) restrictions would have likely been maintained to suppress transmission in the absence of vaccines. However, mathematical models have been published that estimate the number of deaths avoided by the vaccination program shortly after its roll-out.

4.37. Estimates published by Public Health England and Cambridge University’s MRC Biostatistics Unit suggest that 127,500 deaths had been prevented in England as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination programme up to 24 September 2021 (UKHSA, 2021a). Mesle and colleagues estimated that between December 2020 and November 2021 the number of Covid-19 deaths directly averted in people 60 years and older as a result of Covid-19 vaccination in the WHO European region was 469,186 (sensitivity range 129,851-733,744). For England and Scotland, the estimates were 157,604 and 27,656 deaths averted by vaccination respectively (Mesle et al., 2021). This study also suggests that the largest number of deaths across all countries were averted after vaccination of older people. The authors concluded that the largest reduction in expected deaths was seen in countries with “high early vaccine uptake” including England and Scotland. Overall, England and Scotland ranked among the top 10 countries (8th and 2nd respectively) in terms of deaths averted thanks to Covid-19 vaccination.

4.38. A more recent analysis (Mesle et al., 2024) estimated a total of 449,241 and 25,386 lives saved in England and Scotland respectively until March 2023. In this study, the UK was therefore estimated to be the country with the highest number of deaths averted due to Covid-19 vaccines in the WHO-Europe region, followed by Italy (203,026) and Germany (182,988). These estimates are based on mathematical models, and therefore limited byXthe underlying assumptions of the models used. For example, based on varying assumptions (”sensitivity analyses”) about prior infection, vaccine efficacy, lag time until vaccines take effect, and waning immunity, the estimate provided for lives saved in England varied from 301,497 to 502,487 lives saved (reported in the paper’s supplementary appendix pp.74-75). Unfortunately, the studies cited at paragraphs 4.37 and 4.38 did not include data from Wales and Northern Ireland.

4.39. Globally, the impact of the first year of Covid-19 vaccination programmes was estimated to have avoided 14.4 million [13.7 to 15.9] deaths from Covid-19 in 185 countries and territories, with an estimated 19.8 million [19.1 to 20.4) deaths from Covid-19 averted when excess deaths were included (Watson et al., 2022). However, the study also suggests that even more lives could have been saved globally if a more fair and equitable distribution ofvaccines had been achieved.

We’d appreciate your feedback before we take a deeper dive.

Up next, Part 2: £200 million—and still counting the evidence.

This post was written by two old geezers who think they know what “the best quality evidence” means.