We’ve discussed marking one’s own homework; warned about the Inquiry’s causal statements and the vague language that misleads.

The file INQ000474703_0023-0024 paras 4.36-4.39, which formed the Inquiries summary for Module 4 on lives saved, is available here. It was authored by Professor Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, who reports:

Share

Estimates published by Public Health England and Cambridge University’s MRC Biostatistics Unit suggest that 127,500 deaths had been prevented in England as a result of the Covid-19 vaccination programme up to 24 September 2021 (UKHSA, 2021a)

Here we look at the PHE & MRC’s Biostatistics Unit report (UKHSA, 2021a) on its evidence to support number of deaths averted: COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report: 30 September 2021 (week 39)