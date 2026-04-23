Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
9h

How many people are literate in stats? Governments know this and take advantage of the ignorance. This does not build trust instead causes anger for being used to advance a narrative that bolsters their image. Governments are the biggest perpetrators of misinformation.

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Alberto Donzelli's avatar
Alberto Donzelli
7h

Dear Tom and Carl, fortunately, we also have two Italian large cohort mortality analyses (Pescara province, with 300,000 inhabitants followed throughout 2021 and 2022; and Emilia-Romagna, with over 4 million inhabitants), with official deaths based on data from the Pescara Local Health Authority and the Region/Ministry of Health, by vaccination status. These studies have allowed us to understand and correct the Immortal-time bias in the first case, and the case-counting-window bias in the second, or the so-called "Cheap Trick," to use Fenton and Neil's term. Correcting each of these biases was already sufficient to reverse (Pescara) or dramatically reduce (Emilia-Romagna) the mortality differentials. If we had been able to correct them along with the other two large biases: harvesting and healthy-vaccinee bias, there is little doubt that in Emilia-Romagna too, the results would have been completely reversed.

Furthermore, in this third study, we have better organized the mortality data by vaccination status released by the UK Office for National Statistics, up until the ONS stopped publishing it after May 2023. And I believe we have made clear WHY they stopped publishing those data, which—despite the manipulations implemented up to that point (the Cheap-Trick is openly theorized!)—now revealed the truth for young people aged 18-39 and for older people, whose mortality was now significantly higher than that of the unvaccinated. If they had continued for a maximum of a year, with those slopes, in all age groups, the vaccinated would have ended up dying more than the unvaccinated!

I am emailing Tom a set of slides that are perhaps even clearer, and the slides from Lataster's ecological study on the Australian data, which I also find very convincing.

Alberto Donzelli

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