A decade ago, we showed that the UK government wasted over £500 million on stockpiling antivirals for the next “influenza” pandemic. It apparently justified its decision on the basis of the usual models and pharma-sponsored ghost-written trials.

After four years of analysing the data for clinical study reports on antivirals, our Cochrane review reported that while oseltamivir and zanamivir have small, non‐specific effects on reducing the time to alleviation of influenza symptoms, neither drug reduced the risk of developing symptomatic influenza. Treatment trials also did not show a reduction in the complications of influenza (such as pneumonia). They do, however, show neurotoxicity.

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Needless to say, The Department of Health considered the UK world-leading in its pandemic preparedness. Britain was recognised as "one of the best-prepared countries in the world for a potential flu pandemic", and "our stockpile of antivirals is a key part of this”.

However. the UK’s propensity to waste money…