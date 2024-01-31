When the pharma and government complex created the influenza market with the help of the usual modellers, they produced the requirement for an antiviral stockpile. They went about this by creating the bird F word feardemic (remember that?) in 2005-2006. As Influenza H5N1, the “bird flu” agent, seemed to be active in SE Asia, they asked how an outbreak could be contained swiftly to give time for vaccines to be produced (6-9 months at the time).

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The answer was the miraculous locally availabe antivirals in large quantities which could be deployed rapidly to dowse transmission. In Antivirals 2, we reported how “modellers’ predictions that you could prevent an outbreak by “zapping” the infection within a circumscribed area, so long as drug supplies could be available locally or reasonably quickly. This meant creating stockpiles of antivirals. Once the stockpiles were in place, the strategy was to use them while you waited for the wild virus to be isolated and for vaccines to be produced in…