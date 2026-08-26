Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

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peter donnelly's avatar
peter donnelly
3h

Having experience only in the evaluation of new antimicrobials I simply assumed that vaccine products would be subjected to the same rules

A) pregnant or lactating women, women not taking contraceptive measure would be excluded

B) every subject had to provide written informed consent

and

C) all adverse events would be monitored to identify potential vaccine related reactions.

D) medical care needed for any harms or injuries likely to have arisen from the vaccine would be paid via the insurance taken out by the manufacturers

Whilst A was honoured B, C and D were not. Indeed manufacturers were in indemnified leaving the state to pick up the tab for injuries. Needless to say most f not all countries had a dismal safety database, the burden of proof of vaccine injury fell to the inured party and so the state had little reason to help the victims. It took an awful long time before my incredulity was distilled into cold rage

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John Watkinson's avatar
John Watkinson
3h

Fauci knew the virus had low virulence. 0.2% IFR in Feb 2020. (NEJM).

He had an easy decision re pregnant women in the absence of any data.

Why would any pregnant woman volunteer to be in a trial ?

Most, if not all of your readers know the answer.

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