For those who joined TTE recently, we have published 58 posts on the issue, including those summarising our findings and discussing them. We based our conclusions on regulatory documents and not on studies published by biomedical journals, which are businesses that prop up the pharmaceutical industry.

To sum up, what we have found so far is that the Covid vaccines:

Are based on experimental technologies. The Japanese regulator PMDA considers Comirnaty a powerful drug, not a biologic “(Active ingredient: Tozinameran)”.

No one is quite clear on their mode of action, especially their distribution in the human body. The mRNA is inside and delivered inside Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs), for which regulators note the limited experience with these compounds.

No trial data are available on pregnant or lactating mothers. The only trial finished over two years ago, and we’re still awaiting its publication. In the meantime, the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that it is highly unlikely that vaccination in pregnancy would be cost-effective.

There are no data on their capacity to stop or slow person-to-person transmission—the trials were simply not done.

No data are available on their effects in immunosuppressed individuals, bearers of multiple pathologies, and those with autoimmune disease—all these categories were excluded from the trials. The Pfizer Comirnaty trials only included TWELVE 65- —to 85-year-olds, the very population for which the vaccines are recommended.

The registration trial C4591001 only recruited persons from 12 years of age.

The head of the UK’s Health Security Authority (Dr Jenny Harries) refused to release death data to Parliament by the number of doses, citing "commercial confidentiality."

Despite these facts and the issue that vaccines were practically compulsory and are still heavily pushed today, we have learned that UK governments budgeted for ceilings on the compensation paid out to people recognised to have been damaged. The ceiling calculation appears to be based on what the Government had to pay out when relatively untested vaccines were rolled out for the influenza H1N1 2009 pandemic: “To adjust for the high profile of the COVID-19 vaccination, increased prominence of vaccine, scenarios 3 and 4 assume the rate of overall claims is double the rate in H1N1”.

The Pandemrix vaccine caused rare and devastating neurological harms such as narcolepsy. Further down in the document another scenario includes a 2.5 times adjustment because of immune lability with the consequent need for further boosters and hence exposures.

This, in turn, means that they were probably expecting harms - contrary to the "safe and effective" mantra.

The UK government is spending more on managing the claims than on settling them.

This is Trust the Evidence; we will continue to examine the evidence, and thank you all for your overwhelming support and kind words of encouragement.

