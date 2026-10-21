The publication of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s Module 6 reports the pandemic’s devastating impact on adult social care. Its central conclusion is that the adult social care sector was inadequately pre…
Critical Summary: UK Covid-19 Inquiry – Module 6 (Care Sector), October 2026
An assessment of the Inquiry’s findings, the failures of pandemic preparedness and the limitations of retrospective judgement.
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