Dear Pat PT, thanks for your comment. What follows is a personal reply.

First, let me assure you that I am not about to jump off the Golden Gate Bridge. Apart from anything else, that would be impossible at present, as I cannot get a green card to get into the US, as I might have the Ebola virus, although I was last in Africa 25 years ago.

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Also, it’s thankfully becoming more difficult because they’ve installed stainless steel netting.

Third, I am a good Catholic boy, and I believe it’s a sin to take away what God gave you. But I have seen many distressed and suffering folk. The act and its aftermath are devastating.

Happily, I work with a Mancunian lad who is not easily dumbed down, and I collect postal history and have my archaeology to keep me interested.

But when I get really bored, something like this comes up, which keeps me focused: