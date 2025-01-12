Dear xxxxxxxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx,

This is a polite letter from two old geezers.

You are probably part of a team in a large public body that answers endless requests under the FOIA, which you may regard as irritating and thankless. You probably have a crippling mortgage or probably want one to get out of renting at exorbitant rates. We sympathise with you as we’ve been there too.

Share

You probably desire your boss’s job and car. You probably regard us as pains in the nether regions because we will not let go and keep asking questions. We understand as you would be right to think that.

You are probably writing what your boss has told you to answer. We sympathise with you, but we have not been there too.

You probably do not like being ridiculed by two old geezers. We sympathise, as you should have been taught to proofread and logically check what you publish in public. However, you have not, probably because your boss does not think it necessary.

You have also likely been told to use padding in your answers, for example, explaining in five or six boilerplate paragraphs what a PCR or a vaccine is. We sympathise with you, as you do not realise that you may sound very patronising to folks who have been around much longer than you have. They realise you are padding, and that adds to the ridicule.

You have also been told to say “no” in five or six different ways, using standard commercial in confidence or sensitive security excuse phrases.

Again, we sympathise, dear xxxxxxxx.

But we beg you to stop and think: Your writing is public. Your answers can be quoted anywhere, and you involuntarily make a fool of yourself every time you answer publicly.

You need to recognize that the wind is changing. While some people may wish to forget or want others to forget their actions and statements, many have endured so much that a growing number are wholly disillusioned with the behaviour of public servants. They believe that these servants have come to see themselves as the bosses, colluding with unnamed plotters, while the public—who should be served—has been reduced to being fleeced.

It's possible that you or your bosses see questions that express concern about public actions as silly or pointless. While they may seem that way, the last five years have caused some people to feel uneasy. So, please acknowledge their concerns, as they are genuine, whether they seem reasonable or not.

This brings us to our main point: The secrecy you unwittingly try to protect and perpetuate is incompatible with the use of public funds. People worldwide are increasingly frustrated with this approach. Secrecy breeds suspicion and leads people to think you are hiding something far worse. At the same time, you are concealing what you were instructed to hide: the incompetence or greed of third parties.

So dear xxxxxx, this short note will help you understand a few basics you can pass on when you become sympathetic old geezers like us.

Yours ever,

Oldgeezer1@old.geezer.com

Oldgeezer2@old.geezer.com

.