Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mardles.from.suffolk's avatar
mardles.from.suffolk
6h

These FOI replies are becoming deeply embarrassing for the teams releasing them for certain. I truly now believe that so many of the staff have left/ brought up issues/ become desensitised that these replies are written & sent by AI so as to have no true responsibility, or accountability: or rather so they think.

Reply
Share
Dan Newell's avatar
Dan Newell
2h

Here in the States FOIA requests

....."average processing time for complex requests in fiscal year 2025 was 270 working days."

https://www.muckrock.com/news/archives/2026/jul/01/navigating-foia-in-2026-new-data-shows-agencies-adapting-to-record-demand/

Then you add in AI generated requests, you know it's only going to get worse.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture