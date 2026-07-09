Dear xxxxxxxxx, you may remember the letter we wrote to you in early January 2025.

In it, we tried to explain why responses to Freedom of Information requests matter. They are not a bureaucratic inconvenience. They are a legal obligation and, more importantly, one of the few ways the public gets to look inside public institutions.

We appreciate that you may be one member of a large team processing an endless stream of FOI requests. It cannot be the most glamorous job. Perhaps you are wrestling with a mortgage that seems to grow faster than your salary, paying astonishing rent, or wondering whether you’ll ever escape your parents’ spare room. Perhaps your neighbour has declared war over a hedge, your manager wants everything yesterday, and, to cap it all, two persistent old geezers keep asking awkward questions.

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But you see, dear xxxxxxxxx@xxxx.xxx.xx, every FOI response is a window into your organisation. Most people will never attend your board meetings, read your internal reports or meet your senior executives. They judge your organisation by the quality of its answers. Fair or unfair, that is the reality.

So please take a moment before pressing “send”. If you do not understand the question, ask someone who does. If the answer is uncertain, say so. Resist the temptation to evade the point, and whatever you do, do not threaten the person asking perfectly lawful questions. The public funds your organisation. It is entitled to straightforward answers.

You may also remember two pieces of friendly advice we gave you, politely.

Nobody enjoys being gently ridiculed by two old geezers. Most of the time, this is entirely avoidable. A careful proofread and a basic logic check before publication would spare everyone a great deal of embarrassment. It may be that nobody has time for that anymore. Or perhaps the first draft now comes from a chatbot. They are all the rage now, are they not?

Second, try to resist the irresistible lure of boilerplate. If someone asks a specific question about PCR testing or vaccination policy, they probably do not need six paragraphs explaining what PCR or vaccines are. Padding may satisfy an internal template, but to readers it often comes across as faintly patronising. Worse, it advertises that you are avoiding the question.

Which brings us to the good news, dear xxxxxxxxxx.

We think we may have found a relative of yours.

Either there is another FOI officer somewhere with the same style, instincts and curious affection for boilerplate, or perhaps you have moved from the Enabling Agency to the leafy surroundings of Buckinghamshire. If it is the latter, we hope the commute is shorter, and the coffee is better.

How do we know all this? Read on:

Anyway, best of luck. We suspect our paths will cross again before too long.

Until then, do keep proofreading.

Yours ever,

Oldgeezer1@old.geezer.com

Oldgeezer2@old.geezer.com