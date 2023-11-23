In 1989, the UK government closed the MRC Common Cold Unit, a world-leading institution that, among other achievements, isolated the first coronavirus and identified the rhinovirus. The unit was part of an international network that advanced our knowledge of respiratory viruses' ecology, modes of transmission, and means of containment.

Why was the Common Cold Unit closed? Was it because:

Of financial irregularities; Respiratory viruses were thought not to be a problem any longer; Opposition from environmentalists;

In the 80s, the rise of AIDS wiped all other viruses off the political map, except for the influenza-F word, which was necessary as a kevlar shield for politicians to justify the recurring winter crises and keep sellers of remedies happy.

Now, thanks to the Inquiry, as Jack Dowie remarked, we have seen and heard the level of “expertise” the government had access to during the Covid pandemic. Would it not have been wonderful to have Sir Cristopher Andrewes or Dr David Tyrrel to cal…