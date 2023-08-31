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“Yes’ and we’ve tried everything,” says the carer. “Nothing has worked.”

I pull the chairs up so we sit facing each other. I take the antibiotic, put it in my outstretched hand, and slowly raise it below her chin.

As I do that, the daughter blurts out, “Take it mum, go on.”

I glance at her.

“We need to make this a calm process, no rushing, no distractions. We all need to stay calm - no talking, no signs of agitation or frustration; otherwise we’ve blown it,” I say.

An agitated dementia patient readily becomes less cooperative.

“We’re not going to get into a conversation about why they need to take the medication,” I say.

“Trying to reason and speak out doesn’t work; all it does is add to the distractions. Instead, I’m just going to hold up the pill for your mum to take.”

Dementia patients often can't understand what we’re saying, so speaking out loud only adds to the distractions. We need to eliminate the unnecessary. But how do you learn this as a carer?

Dementia is common, and caring …