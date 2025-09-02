Recommendation 3: The intervention and placebo must be described in detail, together with adjuvants, delivery vehicles and excipients (if any)

In the antivirals story, a crucial moment occurred when the European Medicines Agency released the clinical study reports (CSRs) of 15 Tamiflu (Oseltamivir) trials in late 2011.

Of these, only one CSR was complete, encompassing 8,545 pages. By chance, we found a Certificate of Analysis, which certifies the constituents, quality, colour, and purity of a product. It detailed the appearance of Tamiflu and placebo capsules, noting that the Tamiflu capsule had a light yellow cap versus an ivory-colored one for the placebo, which also contained dehydrocholic acid to simulate the bitter taste of the active compound. While we could not determine whether the different-coloured capsules affected the results, it raised questions about the integrity of the study's "double-blind" labelling.

For GSK’s Relenza, we noted that the placebo blister of Zanamivir contained lactose powder, which could trigger asthma reactions in individuals sensitive to lactose. Inactive ingredients in placebos can act as allergens, such as lactose, polyethylene glycol (PEG), corn starch, povidone, and dyes like Brilliant Blue.

Part of the bird flu catastrophization and preparation for the impending pandemic, includes stockpiling vaccines. The four avian influenza vaccines licensed differ in antigenic configuration, production process, or both, and their antigenic content may change, making regulation based on bioequivalence uncertain.

The 2008 US National Vaccine Advisory Committee report states that antigen/adjuvant combinations are vaccine-specific, with no extrapolation possible to different antigens or formulations. This perspective was reiterated by the WHO in 2013, cautioning that enhancements in immune response to one vaccine's adjuvant do not apply to others. Additionally, the WHO's 2007 guideline advised against comparing immune response results from different studies due to inherent variability in assay systems.

It is essential to know what is in the vaccine.

Pfizer’s Cominarty vaccine was supplied as a preservative-free, 5-dose multidose concentrate to be diluted prior to intramuscular injection. The finished product is a sterile dispersion of RNA-containing lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in aqueous cryoprotectant buffer.

The vaccine also contains excipients, including functional lipids, structural lipids, potassium chloride, potassium dihydrogen phosphate, sodium chloride, disodium phosphate dihydrate, sucrose, and water for injections.

The functional lipids ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 are classified as novel excipients, and some that are novel aren’t. The reasons for this are often opaque. However, in December 2020, the EMA did not sound entirely sure about what it was licensing and noted its limited experience with these compounds.

The registration trials: what’s in the vaccine?

As part of the description of the intervention, we also need to know about the biodistribution of the vaccine. Such studies can tell us about the potential carcinogenicity of the intervention, as in Pfizer’s biodistribution study 185350.

Study 185350’s title is Tissue Distribution Study of a [3H]-Labelled Lipid Nanoparticle-mRNA Formulation Containing ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 Following Intramuscular Administration in Wistar Han Rats and is part of the list we published in this morning’s post.

Now, it’s unclear what is carcinogenic: the lipid, the radioactive label, the concentration, the dose or whether it is only carcinogenic in California. However, rest assured that some carcinogenesis studies will have been conducted to ensure it passes through regulation. The question is, where are they?

The sharp-eyed reader picked up something we missed

The CONSORT statement for reporting randomised trials requires reporting of the Intervention and comparator with sufficient details to allow replication. Unlike food products, the list of vaccine ingredients may also include substances used during the manufacturing process, even if they are not present in the final product. The added ingredients can remain in the final product in small quantities. It is essential to note that some individuals may be severely allergic to a vaccine ingredient, even if it is present in only trace amounts.

Understanding the inactive and active ingredients of vaccines is therefore essential to determine the differences between products, assess their safety, and recognise their potential effects in the body.

These are just a few selected posts that present the evidence supporting the observations for recommendation 3. For a full list, subscribers can search our archives.

