Trust the Evidence

Nick Rendell
I was talking to a doctor the other day. I said that of the 22,000 Pfizer active guinea pigs more died from all causes than among the 22,000 in the placebo arm. And that of those that died of/with covid, there were 2 in the placebo arm & 1 in the active arm, these deaths mainly occurring during the 3 month follow-up period after the trial was deemed successful. I explained that the 1 death v the 2 deaths was where the 100% effectiveness claim came from. He didn't believe me & was amazed when he verified.

He was a surgeon, yet clearly hadn't picked up on the difference between ARR & RRR.

So often I heard when discussing Covid issues people say, "what do you know, you're not a doctor!" In my experience doctors were as unquestioning as anyone.

Alfonso
Those Nazis ended up working in Western universities and governments (see Operation Paperclip). The same happens with those involved in modern crimes against humanity: the most valuable generals are always well protected. Public and private oligarchs will never investigate themselves, and if anything happens to them, it doesn’t take long before they find lucrative jobs.

