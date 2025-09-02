Recommendation 3: The intervention and placebo must be described in detail, together with adjuvants, delivery vehicles and excipients (if any)

Acute Respiratory Infections (ARIs) are usually “will of the wisp” episodes; they are there one day and gone the next. If you produce a vaccine against an ARI, you are preparing something which is to be given to many people who do not have the disease. Your goal is to prevent disease and, even worse, its complications.

So you are asking people to take you on trust. In fact, it’s not people you’re targeting, but taxpayers. Trust is no longer a given after the recent reckless interventions in the Covid pandemic and the general climate of distrust which governments and public health bodies have managed to engineer.

A cornerstone of trust is honesty, transparency. You trust a shopkeeper who tells you “this good is cheaper but not of high quality as this, which will last you a lifetime”.

Then the choice is yours and yours alone.

Clearly, informing taxpayers about the contents of a vaccine, especially one new to the market, is crucial. The ingredients, yes, but not just those. In biologics like vaccines, 1 + 1 + 1 + 1 does not necessarily equal 4. Biologics do not follow a formula like drugs. They are usually made in cauldrons or vast cooking pots, and what comes out is “on average” this and that. It may be potent, but since it’s almost like handcrafting, batches may differ from one another, even within a batch.

This must be explained to the recipient. Then the choice is his/hers and his/hers alone.

Of course, the nature of, say, excipients or adjuvants, cannot be explained in detail, but their existence should be mentioned, and in outline, what we know about their action in the preparation of the potential recipients is offered.

This is often not the case, and you are asked to fill in a consent form whipped up in front of you with no time to read it properly. Such consent forms are ethically invalid, and those who use them in such a way should be aware of the Nuremberg trials in which SS doctors who carried out unethical experiments on prisoners were either hanged or sentenced to death in absentia.

Failure to follow these ethical and common-sense procedures results in distrust and conspiracy theories such as the “thimerosal causing autism” theory, which ultimately led to the elimination of thimerosal from most of the vaccines, with risk of fungal or bacterial contamination (which is why it was put in the vial in the first place).

Each ingredient should be tested and its distribution in the human body understood, either through clinical trials, models (not predictive models that can see the future), or by testing in living creatures. Then the product, which is the sum of 1+1+1+1+, should be fairly tested for its possible harms and potential benefits.

This post was written by two old geezers who were trained on the basis of primun non nocere, or the first do no harm principle.









