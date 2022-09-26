“Hello, Doctor thanks for getting back to me. Mrs Jones is a little confused and a bit wobbly on her feet, but all her observations are normal”, she says.

“Can I check… you’re the paramedic on the scene.”.... “Yes.”

“How old is the patient,” I say….“92,” she replies.

“When you say her observations are normal, can you just repeat the temperature,”

“Yes, it’s 37.1C.”

“Hmmm, can you do me a favour? Can you go back and check Mrs Jones's chest and dip her urine - I’ll hold”

“That’s a surprise; her urine’s got a full house for an infection.

“Makes sense,” I say, “I’ll be there soon.”

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Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the most common and leading cause of hospital admissions in older adults. But if recognised early, they can readily be treated.

At 92, the symptoms usually associated with infection in younger people are often absent. And if there is a temperature, it can either be a subtle increase or decrease. The elderly risk rapid deterioration and infections are easily missed.

So how do we …