You may have questioned the veracity of government pandemic interventions: it might have been masks, the rule of six or the 10 O’Clock curfew; it may have been the modelling that finally tipped you over the edge. But without dissenters to the government's pandemic policies, it would have taken much longer to exit lockdowns, and if China is anything to go by, we might not yet have re-emerged.

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With the publication of Hancock’s diaries, we’re discovering the true extent of the government's suppression strategies and those behind them.

In July 2020, we wrote in the Spectator about whether face masks help. The article was motivated by the rollout of mask mandates at the end of the month. We expressed the uncertainty in the evidence-base and the setting of policy based on ‘opinions, radical views and political influence.’

This article went largely unchallenged. However, this all changed in November 2020, when we further published on the only European community trial of masks and the update …