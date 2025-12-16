TTE has analysed and chronicled the widening gap between what is reported across multiple outlets and the reality on the ground, primarily based on the government’s own statistics.

We have seen this with the stockpiling of avian influenza vaccines due to the possibility of a single case in the Midlands. We have seen it with the ambulance story and with the “superflu” terror campaign, which does not reflect viral circulation at all.

Share Trust the Evidence

We have also seen among those “hospitalised with or for Covid-19,” up to 40% of infections caught in hospital. We have seen it in 14 different definitions of death, in “with or by Covid-19” used during the pandemic, and in countless other examples of fear-inducing bulletins.

The intemperate language used by officials is duly reflected in the MSM reports, without question, which brings to mind Lady Hallett kowtowing to modellers, who, as we pointed out, are amongst the chief culprits of the madness engulfing the British Isles.

Do you like TTE? DONATE

Looking at our readers’ comments, it seems that Canada is also facing a campaign of mediatic terror in the face of 3.6 hospitalisations per 100,000 population in week 49. In contrast, the US is busy worrying about measles, which killed three people in 2025.

The notable point in the Canadian data for week 49 is the percentage of confirmed cases (20.2%) relative to the number of samples collected.

Given that the FluWatch+ surveillance programme is based on the number of symptomatics individuals swabbed and found to be positive in sentinel practices. 20.2% of tests are positive (6,799/33,740).

Now we assume that all of these were single tests, i.e., Jane Doe was tested only once in week 49. We also have to remember that this is not the whole of Maple Leaf land, but only the population covered by sentinel practices, and we do not know whether these are representative of the whole population, excluding bears and elks.

Let’s assume they are.

See all the arrows going up? Not surprising given the time of year, but there is an upward arrow in the percentage of positives, implying an increase in the number of tests (i.e., symptomatics individuals), and 79.8% were negative. Due to other causes, such as different viruses, bacteria, errors in sampling and testing, and so on. Why report on the minority rather than the majority?

We were forgetting deaths: “Since August 24, 2025, a total of 37 influenza-associated deaths have been reported by participating provinces and territories”.

So it ties in with the UK again.

It’s a megaphonic variation of the inverse care law: the amount of coverage, fuss, and intemperate language is inversely proportional to the impact of the disease, infection, or symptoms. Because if it were directly proportional, the CDC, BBC, CBC and Sir Jim Mackies of this world would be talking about cardiovascular disease, dementia, cancer, thromboembolic disease and so on.

But they are not. Why?

We get the influence of pharma, the dysfunctional systems, the race for honours, climbing and cash, yes, yes, yes.

We get more of the dead cats, the doctor’s strikes, the politics, and the false statements about ambulances, yes, yes.

But these grand folk have more advisors than we have hairs on our combined chins. Advisors could help them understand the data their own organisations collect.

So why are they only focusing on “flu”?

Why are we lurching from one alarm to another in some form of hybrid doomsday?

This post was written by two old geezers who had a good laugh when they noticed the front of the Canadian surveillance page.

The other respiratory agents are there, but you have to dig to find them. The front page belongs to only three. Answers on a postcard to xxxx.xxx@canada.com