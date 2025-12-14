Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Due's avatar
Stephen Due
2hEdited

When I worked as a hospital librarian I was ordered by the CEO to provide him with the evidence that placing bottles of hand sanitiser at every entrance to the hospital would reduce hospital-acquired infections. He was just back from a meeting with other hospital CEOs and they had decided to do this - they just needed some references to cite.

I dutifully complied with his request, to the extent of researching the literature on the topic. Having come to the conclusion that there was no such evidence reported in the literature, I conveyed this unwlecome information to the CEO. He was not happy. Inevitably, of course, the hand sanitisers were installed anyway.

This was years ago. They are still there. Most people are sensible enough to ignore them. As far as I know, the hospital has made no effort to evaluate the effectiveness of this now longstanding innovation. After all, it was never anything but a cheap method of virtue-signalling. The fact that there was no virtue to signal makes no difference, apparently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
2h

Clearly, the covid-vax 'experience' has led to a massive memory loss in those (non-medical) 'experts' who run the scare and other NHS 'units'. I however recall the warning by actual doctors (like our two dear old geezers) who said repeatedly: "no one should be vaccinated when there is an epidemic."

The force of combining political/admin 'do-something-itis' with 'blame-the-patient-itis' is powerful in those 'experts' ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Carl Heneghan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture