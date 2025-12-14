The emotive and intemperate language used in the last few weeks provides us with the opportunity to make a few comments, as you cannot have escaped the angst bombardment:

“The UK is facing a severe “super flu” wave (H3N2 subclade K), leading to high hospital admissions, early spikes, and “worst-case scenario” warnings from NHS leaders like Prof Meghana Pandit and Dr Chris Streather, as the virus is different from previous years, causing concern for vulnerable populations, despite decent vaccine effectiveness.

Health officials, including Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Thomas Waite, urge immediate vaccination for all eligible groups (elderly, children, at-risk) as the “best defence against serious illness, with some areas seeing record child hospitalizations.”

On the 6th of November, the recently appointed Sir Jim Mackey warned the UK was facing a long, tough flu season. Delivered through the BBC, of course.

We are sure that a lot of people are concerned, if not even terrified, by this fear bombardment. Some, like our reader Neil, are not as easy to convince:

“It’s always “, the NHS says, or the chief of the NHS says. Then it turns out they have no medical or public health qualifications. They’re politically motivated in the main. Nudge anyone?” So, Ignorance.

The MSM headlines and politician statements have provided a toxic mix of tales on impending doom made even more likely by “cruel” doctors’ strikes, aided and abetted by the darkness, cold and damp of winter.

This is a very British ritual - a pantomime - that takes place every year and is swiftly forgotten in the early months of the new year.

No investigations are ever carried out, and the solution is always to pour more money down the drain and purchase ineffective interventions despite seasonal panic and high coverage levels.

The level of distrust is now such that our reader, Rob Kay, writes: “I can’t help but wonder if this isn’t connected to the threatened doctors’ strike.” I mean, it’s a useful tool, isn’t it?

Propaganda makes it quite clear that the doctors are being very naughty indeed and letting us all down.”

We do not know the answer, Rob, but now all bets are off.

TTE has shown the hollowness of the claims of impending doom. The government’s own data do not show anything radically different from previous seasons.

There is even an indication that the incidence of influenza had peaked well below previous years’ levels, following Farr’s law. Admissions to the hospital will tail off after a few weeks. But we cannot even be sure that these admissions are directly related to influenza (if that’s what they mean by the word “flu”).

But why would previously respected agencies such as the BBC or the NHS hierarchy indulge in fear-mongering?

Neil’s previous comment nails the problem.

The chieftains, certainly awaiting their knight/damehood, having never sat in a GP’s surgery, have all the answers for the adoring and never questioning MSM fall into one of four categories: the profiteers, the merchants, the soothsayers and, as discussed, the ignorants.

Let’s have a quick look at each.

Profiteers: who will sell you the miracle cure. Divisions are good for business, as they justify the existence of Scare Agencies, with their phoney intervention programmes on one side and warnings of Jackson Canion viral fever or Olduvay Gorge encephalitis on the other. Administration of inactivated influenza vaccine can induce an acute and transient lymphocytopenia, as can Comirnaty. So after vaccination, you are very vulnerable, and no one should be vaccinated when there is an epidemic.

No one wants you to know lymphocytopenia occurred 24 hr after vaccination. T lymphocytopenia was universal, profound (a 65% drop; P < 0.001), and long-lasting (greater than nine days). Lymphocytes are our first line of defence against viruses. Suppression of important information is essential to the profiteer. As no one will tell you, the administration of inactivated influenza vaccine can induce an acute and transient lymphocytopenia, as can Comirnaty. So immediately after vaccination, you are vulnerable; therefore, is it wise to vaccinate at the peak of the epidemic?

Merchants: As the answer ot fear, you need a solution: mask up, stay at home, get vaccinated are all the universal answers. To allay fear with the simplest of answers that offer the most profit is manna for the merchant. Fear engenders a lack of security, drives rifts into societal cohesion and can even lead you to snitch on your next-door neighbour if they do not wear a mask or are not vaccinated.

Soothsayers: are one of the causes of the catastrophic rifts in our society. It is on basis for their predictions and doom-mongering that politicians (an ignorant category) made wrong decisions, and they are still at it. It does not help that “Twenty-six members of the influential Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which helped shape lockdown rules, did not register the research funding from the Wellcome Trust in an apparent conflict of interest.”

These include some egregious characters who came after the two old geezers, both publicly and privately. Of course they did. Old geezerdom is bad for business.

This post was written by two old geezers who think that, apart from these simplest of matters, everything else is OK in the world.