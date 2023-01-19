“So, what’s the problem.”

“Well, I’ve been unwell for a week with a cough, a fever and I’m not getting any better doc,” he says.

“Any other symptoms?” I ask.

“Well, I’ve been producing a bit of phlegm that’s a bit yellow, and…I think I need some antibiotics.”

“So, you think you have a chest infection?”

“Yes, doc, and the NHS website was pretty clear I do,” he says.

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This is not an unfamiliar situation. Particularly in the last couple of months with all the circulating respiratory pathogens. I suspect many of you have found yourself in this situation – wondering if you need to be seen and whether you need antibiotics.

Maybe you have looked at The NHS website, which reports how to check if you have a chest infection.

The guidance includes when to see your GP and links to advice on pneumonia if your symptoms are severe.

According to the advice, you should contact your GP if you feel unwell and aren’t getting better or consider your symptoms severe.

It also states the symptoms of pneumonia may …