The Daily Mail screaming headline is “Superflu sparks NHS carnage as swamped A&Es turn record number of ambulances away amid fears crisis is going to get even worse with looming threat of strikes and ever-spiralling outbreak.”

The title is based on Professor Meghana Pandit, the NHS National Medical Director, who said:

‘With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year - with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.”

Share Trust the Evidence

The Daily Mail went as far as doing their own analysis:

A new record, to go with….well, hang on.

Let’s look at the National ambulance syndromic surveillance: weekly bulletins 2025 to week 49, up to 7 December.

The intemperate and emotional language, such as “Carnage” and “superflu”, belies reality.

Donate to TTE

The Mail chose to focus on ambulances diverted from A&E, which usually means one of two related things:

1. Ambulance handover delays (most common). An ambulance arrives at A&E, but cannot hand the patient over because there are no free cubicles, beds, or staff. Crews may wait several hours with the patient still in the ambulance.

In the latest NHS England data to the 7th December, 56% of handovers were over 30 minutes; roughly 1 in 9 (11%) were over 1 hour. While waiting, that ambulance is effectively unavailable for new 999 calls.

This is now a major national problem.

2. Ambulance diverted to another hospital: If an A&E department is temporarily unsafe or overwhelmed (sometimes called “black alert” or “internal escalation”), ambulances may be rerouted to a neighbouring hospital, or asked to hold patients until space becomes available.

In the week to the 7th December, there were 57 diverts, with 21 on the 7th. Of the 57 diverts, 20 (35%) occurred in South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust; 12 (21%) in the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and 9 (16%) occurred in the Whittington Health NHS Trust. So, if we have this correct, three trust accounts for nearly three-quarters of the diverts nationally, and 126 of 134 (94%) trusts have no diverts.

Diverts are supposed to be a last resort, because they can increase travel time and risk for patients, but instead of screaming blue murder, wouldn’t it be better to find out what is going wrong in the small number of trusts affected?

The simple observations show that NHS grandees have no idea of what goes on at the front end and cannot even be bothered to read their own data. “Super flu” isn’t the problem; it’s super-incompetence. It’s about time the chiefs on the big bucks did their homework instead of towing the party line.

This post was written by two old geezers who think fear is the key.