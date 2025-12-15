Trust the Evidence

Daniele Vecchi
The Maoist concepts driving healthcare, welfare, education, pension in many European countries can't be sustained by looking at data: data are bad because when properly measured they tell the truth. there has to be continuous emotional stimulation so people don't think. can you imagine Apple or whatever other company shouting "it is an emergency, we are running out of iPhone 17 stock. Never seen an outburst of buyers like this"? they will never do it. they will plan and use their best resources to fulfil the demand.

Rex Barker
This reminds me of a similar issue way back in 1985 when the Thatcher reforms brought in 'commercial' managers to run the NHS. I was one of them, ex RN, but at least had the savvy to find out the root cause, which was TRUST. The NHS always said it was short of cash, but the real issue was not understanding the two ways 'cash' is used and audited. The community services were forever bailing out the big District General Hospital, and this caused me major grief late in the year. The usual reaction was to simply top slice every budget holders cash. The last resort was in January 86 when another £250k was demanded. I knew I couldn't top slice again so I brought the budget managers together and said I had a problem. Chaos ensued for some 20 minutes with no positive suggestions, so instead I asked them to contribute what they could 'afford'. I got way more than expected so took the £250k. I then said I had an amount to invest in any service that could provide a sustainable development. They voted who got the cash and monitored the results. We had gained trust and then provided them with activity based costing training. The accountants complained they had no development, so we trained them with the theory of constraint. We never had another cash problem and paid for further training as a result. They were more effective managing the budget than a top-down approach. The more you trust the people to manage, the more you alleviate the issues at source.....

