We have already mentioned some of the many different viruses which cause influenza-like syndrome. In medicine, a consistent group of signs and symptoms with possible different pathologies is known as a syndrome. Hence the term used by us is influenza-like syndrome or illness.

Some of these viruses are well known to the public, like influenza and coronaviruses. Others, no less common, are not so well known: for example, rhinovirus, which is probably the most common respiratory pathogen of them all.

The erratic nature of the local epidemics (and sometimes pandemics) caused by these agents has never really been explained, although known since at least the Middle Ages. The name influenza (a general term for influenza-like syndrome) comes from the Italian Influenza dei Pianeti, or the influence of the stars. How else could you account for the volatility and apparent ubiquitous nature of the illness? It has to be a conjunction of the planets!

In the Northern Hemisphere most agents appear to …