Share Trust the Evidence

For reasons that we will not get into now, the two old geezers got involved in the oldest chestnut in the basket: how to present the “right” results—not the wrong results, not the false results—just the right ones, ignoring the ones that are not really very right.

We thought we would kick off with the example of influenza vaccines, based on the Cochrane review in healthy adults, which has been ongoing since 1998. It has been updated six times and finally “stabilised” in 2018. Translated into English, that means no more updates are currently envisaged for the reasons given here.

So, how do inactivated bog-standard influenza vaccines fare in preventing influenza when compared to standard care or real placebo (i.e. saline)? Healthy adults are the ones most capable of mounting an antibody response, so this is the best-performing group. These are real randomised trials with a combined denominator of 71,221 for the outcome of influenza, confirmed by laboratory tests. So, it's real influenza, not the F word.

39,711 adults were in the vaccine arms of the trials, and 31,510 in the placebo arms, from trials carried out from 1971 to 2016. Pretty impressive, eh? Also, the meta-analysis includes vaccines that had the correct content according to WHO and those that did not report it, leaving us guessing. No matter because all this makes a big difference to the results, which are that overall, the vaccines are 59% effective!!!

Great. That means if you are vaccinated, you have a 59% reduction in the risk of getting the illness. The calculation is based on the risk ratio (RR or Relative Risk Reduction RRR) between arms of a trial, so it is relative to the circumstances of the trial.

It’s not wrong, oh no, just inward looking. That trial, those participants, that period, that setting, that incidence of influenza, that comparison.

Well, that’s one way of looking at it. Another summary measure is the Risk Difference (RD) or Absolute Risk Reduction. Apologies if this is confusing, but stick with us; everything will become clearer.

There are only two calculations you need to know - one is a divide (relative risk) the other is a takeaway calculation (the risk difference)

Addicts of the TTE Week in Numbers know that respiratory virus rates go up and down like a yo-yo—one week up, one down. But this provides a real-world scenario of the benefits accrued in the trials from vaccination as it is tied to the real-world “influenza degli astri” capricious nature of the agents (influence of planets).

The RD is sensitive to the natural background rate of infection or viral circulation. Precisely because the background rate is so variable, the two summary estimates give very different results:

59% is an awesome reduction, but 125 fewer cases per 10,000 vaccinated does not sound so impressive.

Here are the back of the fag packet sums:

414 cases/39,711 vaccinees x 10,000 = 104 cases per 10,000 folks

721 cases/31,510 placebo / do nothing recipients x 10,000 = 229 per 10,000 folks

A 59% reduction in the 229 unvaccinated cases equates to 104 cases in the vaccine group.

So, if you vaccinate 10,000 folks, you will see 125 fewer cases compared to the no-vaccination group (the risk difference). When presented with a relative measure, the important question to ask is what the baseline risk is.

So which one is wrong? Neither. Results should be presented using estimate summaries, and citizens should be informed of their meaning. Then they can decide. They decide, not Bill Gates or Neil O’Brien MP. Those attempting to use one estimate alone should be sentenced to watching Matt Hancock looking at himself in the mirror for 24 hours. Non-stop.

This post will not self-delete, is not spun, and has not been written by impersonators or identity thieves. It will be followed by others looking at similar issues in vaccine non-randomised studies and lung cancer prevention, plus a bibliography listing the floods of ink that the issue has generated.

Readings

Demicheli V, Jefferson T, Ferroni E, Rivetti A, Di Pietrantonj C. Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2018, Issue 2. Art. No.: CD001269. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD001269.pub6.

b