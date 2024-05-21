As we were writing the series, Carl sent me this brief clip:

The background is the usual MSM screaming headline about HRT and the risk of thromboembolism.

Watch the video. In less than four minutes, Carl explains how the use of relative and absolute estimates of effect can change our understanding of risk and, of course, how easily audiences can be manipulated.

The most important point for me, however, was the need to go back to the original study and spend some time understanding it rather than relying on the media.

Share Trust the Evidence

This post will not self-delete; it is not spun, and the geezer speaking to you is not an impersonator or an identity thief. He has not taken any cash for appearing authoritative, either. This end-paragraph style has the approval of James Jones.