As we were writing the series, Carl sent me this brief clip:
The background is the usual MSM screaming headline about HRT and the risk of thromboembolism.
Watch the video. In less than four minutes, Carl explains how the use of relative and absolute estimates of effect can change our understanding of risk and, of course, how easily audiences can be manipulated.
The most important point for me, however, was the need to go back to the original study and spend some time understanding it rather than relying on the media.
This post will not self-delete; it is not spun, and the geezer speaking to you is not an impersonator or an identity thief. He has not taken any cash for appearing authoritative, either. This end-paragraph style has the approval of James Jones.
Neat presentation.
Thanks for this series on risk reduction which I would have thought all healthcare decision-makers would need to understand (unless their attention is confined to "clinical guidelines").
I think my conclusion is relative risk (RR) is very useful as it remains constant whatever the risk of the "placebo" and so is easy to communicate and remember.
Absolute risk depends on knowing the risk of the placebo but often professionals do not understand the risk for individual patients. Take statins for example.
What is the risk of death for an untreated man at age 50 compared to a man aged 80 for instance?
This is a challenging question but I think yearly baseline risk is (roughly) 1% for a 50-year-old and 10% for an 80-year-old although it gets more complicated if you factor in other variables.
I think statins reduce the RR of death by about 10%.
Am I mistaken?