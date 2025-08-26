Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

John Davison
9h

Maybe somewhat off topic but I still struggle with the premise that any virus has been "isolated".

I'm familiar with the supposed isolation of Flu - filtered nasal discharges to eliminate bacteria etc and ferrets got sick thus proving another infectious agent was at work?

What about all the failed UK Cold Unit experiments re "colds /Flu" and the earlier but similar work re Spanish Flu? Maybe they should have used ferrets. And just a thought why didn't the 1933 lot use uninfected humans.

What about the perfectly isolated Seattle and Argentinian and Arctic unfortunates who managed to somehow catch covid/Flu or whatever it was.

The accepted ie bigpharma instigated, preferred and sadly accepted theory of disease transmission makes no sense whatsoever if one considers what is actually happening in the real world.

You did a fabulous series - The Riddle of Transmission. Wonderfully intriguing for the innocents amongst us ie we who have never been inculcated with medical dogma. Sadly that excludes most doctors it would seem.

For me, it's back to basics. The whole paradigm of disease/illness/allopathic medicine does not hold water.

So, back to "Flu". I realise you quote a lot of different isolated strains/mutations but surely these are just computer generated artifacts resting on assumptions that may well be fundamentally flawed from the beginning.

LM Ramsay
2hEdited

"A committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is going to review various aspects of COVID-19 vaccines, including concerns about the persistence of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), according to a new document. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) work group on COVID-19 vaccines will review data on the shots related to their safety, effectiveness, and immunogenicity, according to the Aug. 20 document, which was released by the CDC. Members also plan to look at gaps in existing knowledge “relating to bio distribution, pharmacokinetics, and persistence of the spike protein, mRNA, and lipid nanoparticles to inform immunization recommendations,” the document states. Studies have found that the spike protein and mRNA in the vaccines persist for some time. Lipid nanoparticles are used to deliver the mRNA. Other areas of focus for the group include potential impurities such as contamination by DNA, the impact of repeated booster doses on immune systems, how both COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 have affected all-cause deaths and hospitalizations, and serious adverse events potentially caused by the vaccines." Epoch Times https://x.com/epochhealth/status/1960357356606300436

