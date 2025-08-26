The term "Flu" refers to an acute respiratory infection that often overlaps with influenza. It is a vague concept that causes confusion about the true burden of respiratory illnesses worldwide.

The first human influenza virus was isolated in 1933 by Smith, Andrewes, and Laidlaw, and it was named “influenza” due to its association with acute respiratory issues in ferrets and humans, reminiscent of past pandemics. The term “influenza dei pianeti,” or influence of the planets, was originally used for waves of mysterious respiratory cases that appeared and disappeared without a clear explanation.

An acute respiratory infection with a positive rhinovirus specimen indicates a rhinovirus infection, while an infection caused by the coronavirus OC43 is classified as OC43.

Most respiratory viruses lack specific interventions like antivirals and vaccines. The acute respiratory illness's transient and syndromic nature has led to the grouping of various indistinguishable diseases under one term - the “F word.”

The sloppiness of those using the “F Word” is masked by false pretences of knowing what works for whom. This is where clinical medicine, public health, politics, and big business intersect.

So what terms should we use?

Acute respiratory infection (ARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI) for cases of the “F Word”, in which no agent is identified or tested for. When the agent is identified, we give it a name: RSV, Influenza, Rhinovirus, Coronavirus (and so on), with further typing information (e.g. Coronavirus OC43).

Having explained our reasons for not using the F Word, the next question is, what does the ONS data on the leading causes of death in the UK show? Up to 2018, sure enough, “Influenza and pneumonia (J09-J18)” were in the top six. However, what do the codes mean? The J stands for a series of codes from J09 to J18 in the 10th revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD).

It's important to clarify the distinction between pneumonia deaths and influenza deaths. Conflating them can be misleading, as it suggests a direct relationship for all cases in the J category. In reality, only deaths directly attributed to influenza fall under the J09-J11 codes.

We analyzed the ONS data and subtracted the J09-J11 figures from 2015-2018 from the J09-J18 total to obtain the following totals:

The yearly influenza deaths are relatively few. For example, in 2015, we’re talking about 3 deaths per million, rising to roughly 24 per million in 2018.

However, the other viruses, bacteria, or agents that are not influenza or are unknown or not identified are the ones we should be worrying about. Any comparison between influenza, the F Word and the C-Word are meaningless until meaningful coding is introduced. Dustbins are for rubbish, not for deaths.

In Revisiting the F Word, we highlight the yearly influenza deaths, which were relatively low. Not in tens of thousands, but likely in the hundreds. Historically, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has inflated the figures.

US investigators at the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) published private email correspondence, which lays bare the extent of the deception. The emails have been made available. A Fauci Senior Advisor admitted that the CDC’s data is “Shockingly Messed Up” and that leaders have “Serious issues.”

The tens of thousands of yearly deaths in the US are derived from a complicated algorithm based on models. Estimates are known to be incorrect, yet the mutual Kevlar society continues to mislead the public. When notified of the errors, the CDC refused to fix them.

During the Covid pandemic, politicians were alarmed by the emergence of “variants,” or mutations, despite the fact that all viruses mutate as part of their nature. This confusion was surprising, as mutations don’t necessarily indicate that a virus is more or less virulent or transmissible.

It seemed puzzling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s briefers were unaware of the history of coronaviruses, especially since evidence of mutation has been recognised since 1984 by the same unit that isolated the first coronavirus.

The MRC Common Cold Unit scientist Sylvia Reed wrote in 1984 that:

“Although the strains of HCV that were grown in tissue culture were all related to the prototype 229E, they appeared not to be identical with it, and this heterogeneity is probably a significant factor in the epidemiology of HCV infections.”

By HCV, Dr Reed meant Human Coronavirus, and Reed was writing about experiments carried out in the 70s, so 50 years ago.

Dr. David Tyrrell, a key figure in virology, highlighted that in any given year, one-third of upper respiratory infections have no known cause, another third are due to various agents (excluding rhinoviruses), and the final third is primarily caused by rhinoviruses.

Rhinovirus infections, while typically just nuisances, can lead to serious issues in outbreaks or specific cases. Tyrrell suggests that if you have an acute respiratory infection, it’s likely due to a rhinovirus. The lack of attention towards rhinoviruses may stem from the absence of effective treatments, with handwashing being the primary method to interrupt transmission.

This post was written by two old geezers who hope you are enjoying the series - keep reading.