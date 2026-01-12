We have made the case for the importance of Respiratory Virus Hospital‑acquired infections (RV HAIs).

We have also looked for public health programmes to address the problem, but came up strangely short.

Share

We find this mystifying, as every winter (at least since 2000), ministers and managers have been jumping up and down, claiming there is a crisis, usually attributed to what they call “flu” (but do not define it). Despite the hand-wringing, they do not seem very keen to find out exactly what goes on every winter.

However, our examination of the available data, which showed a disproportionate focus on bacterial infections, failed to identify any integrated national programme to address RV HAIs, aside from the usual government vaccine commercials. These are strange, too, as they are muted, not as strident or insistent as on government media.

To confirm, we are awaiting responses to our FOI requests to clarify this situation.

Meanwhile, we can start proposing a way to define precisely which bug does what, or which bug is likely to be present.

We need to know who comes into the hospital with, say, a broken leg or metastatic cancer, is tested for an array of pathogens on admission and then tested again. The sooner you test positive after admission, the more likely the bug(s) are to come from the community. No single time‑based definition meets both operational and big picture needs, so we should have a dual‑track system. This would enable rapid action without over‑emphasising hospital‑acquired infection. In essence, a balancing act is poised on the incubation period of the bugs involved.

Donate to TTE - every little bit helps

We propose:

A Track 1 Early Warning (Detection) system, undertaken weekly

Hospital‑onset respiratory virus detections ≥48 hours

Purpose: The rapid identification of possible in‑hospital transmission

What it tells us: “Is something happening on this ward right now?”

Limitation: May include delayed detection of infections from the community

Primary users: Ward teams, Infection prevention control teams, microbiology

Actions: Immediate Infection prevention review, cohorting of patients, enhanced testing to daily

Track 2 — Assurance (High‑confidence HAI)

Hospital‑acquired respiratory viral infections ≥5 days: weekly

Purpose: Confirmed or highly probable nosocomial infection

What it tells us: “Are we confident this infection was acquired in hospital?”

Limitation: Less sensitive for early transmission

Primary users: Infection prevention committees, executives, regions, regulators

Action: Formal outbreak response, executive oversight, assurance reporting

These two tracks would work together as follows: ≥48 hours is a smoke detector, triggering early infection-prevention action; ≥5 days is a fire investigation, supporting assurance, escalation, and learning. Working out what works and what doesn’t to reduce HIA transmission

Not every hospital needs to have a test policy like the one we describe; a few sentinel hospitals would suffice. But you need folks alert to the threat and are prepared to act accordingly.

This post is the third in a series. The two old geezers who wrote await the results of the FOI requests before drawing any further conclusions and formulating plans accordingly.