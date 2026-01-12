Trust the Evidence

Andrew Bamji
2h

Interesting, this.

Many years ago during the MRSA scare we were testing everyone admitted to our hospital and found a substantial number of positives, which was alarming clinicians and management alike. Our pathologist analyzed the acquisition pattern, and far from discovering that the infection was hospital-acquired he found the majority had been admitted with it, leading us to argue that we were dealing not with hospital-acquired, but with hospital-identified infection. Given the population served it seemed likely that there was significant community spread, likely due to transmission by district nursing staff. As a corollary, we generated a policy on my rehab unit that no patient from the main hospital could be admitted without being found to be clear, but because of bed shortages the managers frequently overruled the policy.

Myra
1h

I have a question regarding this proposal. What is the time to get the test results back, and what is done in the meantime with the patient? Or are you proposing to do this Iona few hospitals to get and indication of the scale of the problem?

