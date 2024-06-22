So, after all these posts, we think we understand the basics of what happened or did not happen.

However, during the week, we had a major development. The Kansas Attorney General (AG) Kris Kobach announced that five US states (he mentioned Idaho as well as his own) are suing Pfizer Corporation for misleading statements made on the properties of Comirnaty. The press conference clip is here, please watch the core, the first 5 minutes:

To summarise, Counsellor Kobach made the following points:

Kansas is suing the manufacturer for making “misleading and deceptive statements” and “violating previous consent judgments with the State of Kansas in which Pfizer promised never to use misleading statements in marketing their products”.

Kobach stated at the time of the introduction of the vaccines, decisions to be vaccinated and which one to go for were made “in a hurry and sometimes under duress”. In such an environment, it is imperative that Kansas residents (and the whole world, for that matter) receive proper advice, the truth, not the spin. “In multiple respects, Pfizer did not provide the truth”.

Kobach’s evidence comes from material obtained through FOIA via a lawsuit. Mark this, as it is an important point we will pick up in the next post.

The AG summarised the four main points by 4.21 in the clip.

The vaccine was marketed as safe for pregnant women, but in early 2021, in the abandoned trial of pregnant women, more than half reported a serious adverse event and more than 10% a miscarriage. He goes on to cite the 77-page study 185350 (available from the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) repository), which shows that LNPs go everywhere in a rat’s body with a high concentration in rats’ ovaries. As we reported in

Pfizer claimed a protective effect against variants when, according to the AG in fact protection was below 50%. “Pfizer urged Americans to get vaccinated to protect their loved ones as they claimed that”..their vaccine “stopped transmission”.

Finally the trifle of conspiring with social media platforms to silence critics of which we have extensive personal experience and have reported many times previously.

The Kansas AG complaint is here (with thanks to Eugenio Florean):

Doc 20240618 Wa0019 5.25MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Take a few hours to parse the content of this post, as what the two old geezers have to say next is even more disturbing and may spoil your weekend slumber.