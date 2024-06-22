So, after all these posts, we think we understand the basics of what happened or did not happen.
However, during the week, we had a major development. The Kansas Attorney General (AG) Kris Kobach announced that five US states (he mentioned Idaho as well as his own) are suing Pfizer Corporation for misleading statements made on the properties of Comirnaty. The press conference clip is here, please watch the core, the first 5 minutes:
To summarise, Counsellor Kobach made the following points:
Kansas is suing the manufacturer for making “misleading and deceptive statements” and “violating previous consent judgments with the State of Kansas in which Pfizer promised never to use misleading statements in marketing their products”.
Kobach stated at the time of the introduction of the vaccines, decisions to be vaccinated and which one to go for were made “in a hurry and sometimes under duress”. In such an environment, it is imperative that Kansas residents (and the whole world, for that matter) receive proper advice, the truth, not the spin. “In multiple respects, Pfizer did not provide the truth”.
Kobach’s evidence comes from material obtained through FOIA via a lawsuit. Mark this, as it is an important point we will pick up in the next post.
The AG summarised the four main points by 4.21 in the clip.
The vaccine was marketed as safe for pregnant women, but in early 2021, in the abandoned trial of pregnant women, more than half reported a serious adverse event and more than 10% a miscarriage. He goes on to cite the 77-page study 185350 (available from the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT) repository), which shows that LNPs go everywhere in a rat’s body with a high concentration in rats’ ovaries. As we reported in
resulting in infertility in rats.
Pfizer denied as late as early 2023 that Comirnaty caused all the cardio-itis we reported in
and following posts. These are included, albeit in a higgled piggledy fashion, in the other posts of the series and are listed in package inserts.
Pfizer claimed a protective effect against variants when, according to the AG in fact protection was below 50%.
“Pfizer urged Americans to get vaccinated to protect their loved ones as they claimed that”..their vaccine “stopped transmission”.
Finally the trifle of conspiring with social media platforms to silence critics of which we have extensive personal experience and have reported many times previously.
The Kansas AG complaint is here (with thanks to Eugenio Florean):
Take a few hours to parse the content of this post, as what the two old geezers have to say next is even more disturbing and may spoil your weekend slumber.
Hello everyone, Eugenio Florean was able to download the indictment from this link:
https://www.reuters.com/legal/kansas-accuses-pfizer-misleading-public-about-covid-vaccine-lawsuit-2024-06-17/
Best, the 2og
The initial advice from the JCVI was that pregnant women were better to avoid the covid vaccine unless they were at high risk of serious disease, because of a lack of evidence on safety. This advice changed in April 2021 when it was advised that all pregnant women should be offered the vaccine. Presumably the JCVI were satisfied that robust safety data was now available.
In 2021 the pressure put on pregnant women to accept covid vaccination was intense. For some women I spoke to who had declined the offer, this single issue overshadowed their experience of pregnancy and childbirth. Not only did they have to contend with repeatedly skewed projections of the risk of horrible pregnancy outcomes if they did not get vaccinated, they were made to feel selfish and stupid for their choice. And this subject was raised at every interaction with a healthcare professional.
Just imagine how it must have felt for those women - fearful that something horrible was going to happen to them and their babies if they succumbed to Covid infection, with the awareness that they would also be judged, blamed and made an example of if this happened.. yet even more fearful of accepting a novel technology gene based product that was untested on pregnant women in the original trials and for which they had been advised not to take. Such pressure would be enough to put anyone off seeking help when needed.