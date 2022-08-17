Dying for a Ham Sandwich
Please do not require an urgent social care response between 8 pm or 8 am
“I know what you're thinking,” she says as I watch her shuffle - walking frame in hand - to the living room.
Then, she looks up, “I ain't going into that bloody hospital, whatever you say.”
She slumps into the chair. She's running a temperature; it's clear she has a chest infection. I’m worried.
“Is there anyone nearby who can drop in?” I ask.
“No”. Now I feel even more concerned.
I get the required antibiotic from the car. “Let me get you a drink to take with your first,” I say.
“I'd love a cup of tea,” she responds.
As I return, tea in hand, I ask if there's anything else.
“I'd love a ham sandwich,” she replies.
In 2019/20, spending on adult social care was £23 billion - funding can be complex; with so many types of support, it can be hard to know where to turn.
The top-down care system means the needs of individuals are often an afterthought. Unfortunately, this is often the case in out-of-hours settings.
NHS England’s guidance sets out a two-hour urgent community response standard.…