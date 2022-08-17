“I know what you're thinking,” she says as I watch her shuffle - walking frame in hand - to the living room.

Then, she looks up, “I ain't going into that bloody hospital, whatever you say.”

She slumps into the chair. She's running a temperature; it's clear she has a chest infection. I’m worried.

“Is there anyone nearby who can drop in?” I ask.

“No”. Now I feel even more concerned.

I get the required antibiotic from the car. “Let me get you a drink to take with your first,” I say.

“I'd love a cup of tea,” she responds.

As I return, tea in hand, I ask if there's anything else.

“I'd love a ham sandwich,” she replies.

In 2019/20, spending on adult social care was £23 billion - funding can be complex; with so many types of support, it can be hard to know where to turn.

The top-down care system means the needs of individuals are often an afterthought. Unfortunately, this is often the case in out-of-hours settings.

NHS England’s guidance sets out a two-hour urgent community response standard.…