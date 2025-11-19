The UK Health Scare Agency (UKHSA) is at it again: Britons risk being overwhelmed by ‘eco-fear, eco-anger and eco-grief, and their mental wellbeing affected by ‘difficult climate emotions

Having just released a 75-page report, “Climate change and mental health: thematic assessment report,” the TTE office wondered what the rationale for this latest review was.

It’s grounded in the rationale that climate change and mental health are overlapping public health crises. And while mental health is a growing human and economic problem, it has historically been underprioritized and poorly integrated into climate policy and planning.

Not to bore the pants off you, here is the Scare Agency’s message in a nutshell: mental health problems are becoming more prevalent at least since 2018; it’s all that gas you keep producing, you know: hot air. This, in turn, is associated with floods, tsunamis, and extreme weather, things we have never seen before.

So if we have this right, when the sun shines, you feel better, and when the wind blows, you feel miserable. But because the wind and rain are going to blow a lot harder and more often then you’re going to feel a lot more miserable. Forget the fact that mental health is influenced by many factors — poverty, housing, employment, family stress — all of which can also be affected by climate events. And focus on the real issue at hand: climate change is what did it, guv.

The report itself admits that most data come from Australia, Canada, and the US, not the UK. But that doesn’t stop the UKHSA from extrapolating to UK conditions. It’ll be the wildfires that get you in Oldham. If it isn’t that it’ll be the droughts and extreme heat that’ll make you more stressed and anxious.

Let’s face it, the welfare bill will be through the roof.

“So, Mr Smith what is it that’s wrong with you today?”

“Well, it’s the weather! It’s not stopped sunshining.” I was thinking you could sign me off for the summer due to my extreme climate anxiety.” No problem; have three months off.

The Modellers may suggest that we will eventually find ourselves floating past the Isle of Dogs and the Eiffel Tower, or swimming to the Colosseum or the Statue of Liberty. However, before we reach that point, we will be plagued by eco-anxiety.

If it isn’t the eco-anxiety that gets you, it’ll be the solastaglia.

Don’t tell anyone, but we had to look up what solastaglia meant. It’s the emotional or psychological distress caused by environmental change, especially when that change affects one’s home, landscape, or sense of place.

The two old geezers debated a while on whether to spend time on the 43 UK studies, 130 OECD reviews, 30 intervention studies, and 22 UK case studies in the document. We then decided that the first few pages were enough.

Why? Because attributing the rise of mental problems to climate change without a mention of COVID-19 and the disastrous social burden that governments created is an affront to citizens. For the record, we found one reference to COVID-19 in the text:

“In Australia, a randomised controlled trial (RCT) of the Skills for Life Adjustment and Resilience (SOLAR) programme involved 56 trained lay providers delivering 5 psychosocial sessions to adults affected by wildfire, drought, and COVID-19.”

Without any mention of the consequences of lockups, population control, coercion, and two mentions in references. This gave rise to morbidity and a lack of attribution and analysis, which pointed us to the Scare Agency’s deliberate ignorance of what went on - It’s cancel culture.

We wonder whether the authors of this shameful piece of spin even thought of that. As a case study in policy symbolism over substance, have they realised that normal people have more to worry about? Taxpayers have the right to ask whether this exercise delivers insight commensurate with its cost - or whether it simply offers bureaucratic reassurance that something, somewhere, is being done.

This post was written by two old geezers going for a swim around the Brandenburg Gate with eco-anxiety and solastaglia, not to be confused with nostalgia.