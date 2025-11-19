Trust the Evidence

Trust the Evidence

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bilbo Baggins's avatar
Bilbo Baggins
1h

Is there any help for me? I’m afraid I’ve been made mentally ill by being held in contempt for many years. Is there a vaccination for this please or at least a long-term medication that I can take for the rest of my life? My symptoms are all of the below.

look down on

esteem lightly

contemn

be contemptuous

despise

curl one's lip at

disdain

treat with disdain

refuse to recognize

not countenance

care nothing for

spurn

refuse

rebuff

reject

repulse

ignore

disregard

refuse to deal with

have nothing to do with

refuse to listen to

turn a deaf ear to

slight

ostracize

spit upon

https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/thesaurus/scorn

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Brian Finney's avatar
Brian Finney
1h

I always dismiss anything that comes out of UKHSA, could really make some savings from their £395 million budget.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Carl Heneghan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture