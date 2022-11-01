Effects of Covid 19 and Human Interventions in Care Homes: Part 1

Fleur Anderson MP’s contribution to the Westminster debate on deaths in nursing homes, 27 October 2022. Ms Anderson is asking that any intervention should be based on evidence.

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This four-part series is dedicated to those who lost their lives while residing in care homes, their bereaved families and the carers on the frontline. The pain eventually goes away. The sadness and loss are there forever.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted those living in care homes at the highest risk for severe outcomes. However, the pandemic only highlighted and exacerbated a long-running problem: underfunding, poor structural layout, undertraining, under-skilling, under-equipping, and finally, lack of humanity in dealing with the most vulnerable members of our society.

The series provides an up-to-date review of the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic countermeasures in care homes. We used a mixed methods approach to assess care home mortality by country, how the deaths compared with previo…