This four-part series is dedicated to those who lost their lives while residing in care homes and the bereaved families and carers. The pain eventually goes away. The sadness and loss are there forever.

We now look at how mortality in care homes during the initial phase of the pandemic compared with previous periods.

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Here is what data from the ONS looks like: 27% of 139,811 COVID-19-attributed deaths occurred in care homes as of 22 October 2021.