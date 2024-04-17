On the advice of his medical team, the PM did not return to work in April. But when he did—at the end of the month—he warned that lockdown restrictions must remain to prevent a more damaging second wave.

Ever since, beset by anxieties, doubts and fear while surrounded by his cautious platoon of advisors, the PM has made cautious, catastrophic errors.

The latest roll of the dice with the rule of six may be the policy too far for the British public to take.

There is little doubt that the price of lockdown will be paid for generations. The harm caused to health, however, may be irreparable.

Fifty per cent of people with worsening health conditions were too scared to seek advice; admissions for heart attacks halved: 40% more died than expected from treatable heart attacks during lockdown. In June, the NHS campaigned to get people to go to A&E for health emergencies due to a 50% drop in attendances.

Do not blame the public for being scared; hospitals were turned into infection hotspots because the most elementary rules of separation and distancing were ignored, protective equipment was lacking, and Covid 19 caught us with our pants down despite 20 years of pandemic preparedness rhetoric and expense.

Perhaps the most glaring initial blunder was not observing what was going on in other European nations that were “ahead of the curve” and learning from their mistakes. When one of us asked whether he had had any British observers or requests for information during the initial phases of the pandemic, a senior Italian health official in Lombardy replied: “No.”

Share Trust the Evidence

As the situation has worsened, mental health has retreated. During lockdown, a fifth of vulnerable people considered self-harming; routine healthcare came to a standstill, operations were cancelled - and cancer care was put on hold.

Through all this, the health secretary rebadged himself into the COVID secretary as all these wider healthcare issues were disregarded.

Distressed by the modelling predictions, the military was called in to build Nightingale hospitals—20,000 soldiers came to the frontline. They weren’t needed, and neither were the seven temporary hospitals that were built. Only 51 patients were treated at the 4000-bed facility in London, which was mothballed by May 5th.

On 13 May, the PM relented, and we were allowed outside for outdoor recreation. The complete lockdown had been in force across the UK for just over seven weeks.

Members of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies immediately lined up to warn ministers they were taking too many risks. So worried by the second spike in Covid-19 cases, they told the PM he had to be very careful.

Thank you for reading Trust the Evidence. This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

As we opened up, the PM became overcautious - schools failed to fully open, and business was stalled.

Incoherent guidance and rules were followed, but these were applied inconsistently to the devolved nations, creating confusion. Johnson tried to make us stay alert, but Sturgeon wanted us to stay at home.

Globally, the situation became dire: in developing countries, the risks of children dying from diarrhoea, malaria or pneumonia far outweigh the covid threat. An African friend of ours scoffed at the mask-wearing policy of his country, no doubt West-inspired. “We need food and clean water, not masks”.

And on the way, we somehow forgot our children: closures affected almost 70% of the world’s student population, 1.2 billion learners, and more than 190 countries closed schools for over two months.

In the midst of the panic, we could forgive all of the government's errors if it had reverted to a pragmatic, evidence-based approach to making decisions. But instead, bewitched by the modellers and infatuated with the R number, the government policies became more incoherent, inconsistent, and ever-changing.

The abandonment of an evidence-based approach left the field wide open for the politics of opinions, superficial views and influence from the inexperienced. On the 27th of July, masks were mandated in England.

The evidence across fourteen trials shows no effect of masks in either healthcare workers or community settings. So, after two decades of “pandemic preparedness,” in which the government was locked into a single agent perspective (influenza) and ignored the hundreds of other pathogens, we find ourselves totally unprepared with a faulty evidence base and hotly debated opinions on what to do next. As a consequence, more faces are covered - about 70%. But fewer of us now clean our hands; we are less careful about what we touch in public. But if you ask us if masks make a difference, we can’t tell you.

Despite the epidemic being over, the appetite for more testing has intensified. The ‘whack a mole’ strategy has been replaced by the ‘moonshot.’ However, we are troubled by the lack of evidence regarding this widespread mass-testing approach.

Our review of the evidence from studies comparing viral culture (the capability of the specimen to grow, live infectious virus in lab cells) with PCR tests showed that infectivity is related to the date of onset of symptoms and the amount of virus an individual has on board. Many PCR tests pick up dead viruses and RNA (viral genetic material) remnants long after the infection has passed. An overly simplistic testing approach has, therefore, resulted in large numbers of people who are no longer infectious and hence not a threat to public health being labelled as infected.

The recent decision to reduce gatherings to less than six is disturbing. The government's blaming young people, having spent August asking them to revive the economy, won’t be seen as equitable by those most affected. What was the purpose of Rishi’s eat-out-to-help scheme if, at the first sign of a rise in cases, the PM’s hasty response is to lock down again?

Mr Johnson and his team, as they have done many times, acted too hastily. Another policy will be created that will require a hasty retreat. This one could be the most damaging of all the policies for the government so far. It requires fines; it needs marshals because it is a policy that most will find hard to fathom. There is no evidence to inform it; the virus doesn’t stop transmitting because we omitted Grannie from our gathering; its impact on what happens next for transmission will be minimal.

The decision to restrict gatherings belies a fundamental misunderstanding of what is happening. Admissions for COVID, critical care bed occupancies and deaths are at an all-time low. Coming out of lockdown normalised the risk across all ages - younger folk are more likely to be infected but less likely to be affected. There is a likely reason for this: their immune system is capable of dealing with the infection swiftly.

The shift in focus from cases away from the impact of the disease is a worrying development. Intervening with restrictive measures at the first sign of an upturn in cases means we are in for a long, hard winter—possibly one of discontent.

Credible testing requires three elements: a clear aim, a robust frame (or plan) and a reliable test (a test which helps you achieve your aim).

None of these three conditions are present.

The government’s modelling, however, predicts further widespread catastrophe this winter. Yet again, the advice is wide off the mark. Winter cases will rise, as they will for all acute respiratory pathogens, but this does not necessarily mean they will impact healthcare and translate into excess deaths. The future is unpredictable.

Despite a consistent track record of getting it badly wrong, the government repeatedly turns to models. When it does this, it ignores the vast expertise of our clinicians and public health doctors, who could provide a more robust approach based on real-world healthcare experiences.

In times of crisis, soothsayers are all the craze.

Share Trust the Evidence

The problems with policy largely stem from the current team’s vast inexperience: The Health Secretary has been in post for just over two years now, and the PM and the CMO have been in post for a year.

The Joint Biosecurity Centre—a secret organisation—is overseen by a senior spy who monitors the spread of coronavirus and suppresses new outbreaks. The new chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, who similarly has little or no background in healthcare, is also involved.

Inexperience leads to rash decisions and arbitrary policies, such as the 50 per 100,000 cases thresholds that lockdown entire areas. The reason inexperience shines through is that the recognised alert threshold for acute respiratory infections is 400 cases per 100,000, an eight-fold great threshold.

Inexperience and panic have also led to spending huge sums of money on ad hoc systems instead of reinforcing our tried and tested primary care-based surveillance of acute respiratory disease.

Epidemics are nonlinear and chaotic, and there are few certainties. Leaders cannot foresee the future; they need flexibility in their planning—the unexpected will always happen. In fact, epidemics are like war: foggy, unpredictable, and never going the way you think they will.

In these pressing times, we need a thoughtful, analytical policy that refrains from intervening when the uncertainties are significant and the evidence is lacking.

The rule of six policy should, therefore, be revised.

We now need to simplify the messaging and create a collective social cohesion around social distancing. By removing the plethora of non-evidence-based policies, we should commit to developing high-quality research evidence for interventions shown to reduce the transmission of the virus.

We also need to address the failings that made us wholly unprepared and made significant errors when care homes were left unattended. We need advice that isn’t too narrow in its focus and isn't too inexperienced for the job at hand.

Most of all, Mr Johnson, we need you not to panic.