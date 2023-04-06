Share

It’s ten minutes in, and we haven't yet gotten to the nub of the problem. She's overly concerned about several issues, but the decision to come home from the hospital might have been the wrong one.

“He wanted to come home and not go into the hospice. It’s what he wanted,” she says. “But he’s been up all night, agitated, sick and in pain. It just isn’t working out.”

He has liver cancer with ascites and metastases - all very bad news. I don’t say anything; I carry on listening intently.

“I don’t know what to do,” she says, “and I’m afraid I’m doing all the wrong things.”

I sense the moment to interrupt: “There’s little you can do in this situation that is the wrong thing,” I say. “Apart from not being here, it seems to me you’re doing all the right things.”

I move to discuss a way forward as a little of the anxiety eases.

“If you don’t mind, I’m going to discuss with your husband giving him something to ease the symptoms you've described.”

Share

I set to work: The anticipatory drugs are in the h…